Amid largest Methodist schism since Civil War, Ohio tops Midwest for churches leaving

Amid a nationwide schism centered on sexuality and theology, more congregations have voted to leave the United Methodist Church in Ohio than anywhere else in the Midwest, according to data from a new study.

In 2019, the United Methodist Church decided to allow local churches to disaffiliate, if they met certain criteria, as long as they did so by the end of 2023. Churches could vote to leave for "reasons of conscience" regarding homosexuality. Many of the disaffiliated churches opposed what they saw as the parent organization’s LGBTQ+ openness. Although the UMC does not officially allow same-sex marriages or LGBTQ+ ministers, some local congregations remaining within the UMC do so.

In Ohio, almost 600 churches — or around 35% of the total — have disaffiliated since 2019, a higher total and proportion than anywhere else in the Midwest. The state in the region with the next most disaffiliations was Indiana, where around 30% of congregations disaffiliated, according to the study. By contrast, in Minnesota, just 7% of churches disaffiliated. In the UMC’s Northern Illinois Conference, only 2% did.

The study was carried out by the Lewis Center for Church Leadership at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, which is affiliated with the UMC.

“Ohio raises some interesting questions,” study author Lovett H. Weems Jr. told The Dispatch.

Nationally, most of the disaffiliated churches are in the UMC's Southeastern and South Central jurisdictions, the same areas where churches previously seceded in the 1800s over the question of slavery, before reuniting in the 20th century, Weems said.

"However, the places that stand out beyond (the South in terms of disaffiliations) are Ohio, Indiana and Western Pennsylvania," he said.

Schism is largest split since slavery

The UMC is a mainline Protestant denomination that traces its origins to John Wesley, an 18th century English revivalist.

Prior to the recent schism, the largest split in American Methodism occurred in the 19th century and was over slavery, according to the Lewis Center for Church Leadership. In the 1840s, around 40% of members left the then-Methodist Episcopal Church to join the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, which supported slavery. The two churches reunited in the 1930s and then joined the Evangelical United Brethren Church to form the UMC in 1968.

U.S. membership in the UMC was around 6.5 million across over 30,000 churches in 2019, but around 25% of churches, representing 24% of the total membership, have disaffiliated since then, according to the new study.

Nationally, the new study found that the highest disaffiliation rates were in the Southern and Southeastern states, which accounted for 71% of all disaffiliations.

In Ohio and nationally, most UMC churches are in less-populated counties, but the study found that disaffiliated churches were disproportionately rural.

The study found that disaffiliated churches are more likely to be majority-white and have an elder, male pastor than churches remaining within the fold. On average, they were the same size as churches that remained within the UMC.

Weems said that in Ohio and elsewhere, many of the disaffiliated churches are in counties that voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

He said he would be interested in investigating if many of the disaffiliated churches in Ohio previously belonged to the Evangelical United Brethren Church, which grew out of the German church before uniting with the UMC in 1968.

Disaffiliation about 'deeper conflict' beyond homosexuality

The Rev. Brian Straub, a retired pastor from Upper Arlington and part of the West Ohio Chapter of Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group that helped churches disaffiliate, said that homosexuality was only one of the reasons why churches chose to disaffiliate.

“I believe that the issues around LGBTQ are symptoms of a deeper conflict within the denomination,” Straub told The Dispatch in June. “The irreconcilable differences lie around the issues of theology, how we read and apply the Bible in our lives. That relates to issues such as is Jesus Christ truly the Son of God? Is salvation only through Him? Are we called to follow the teachings of the Bible rather than change some of what we believe to blend in with our current culture?”

Bishop Gregory Palmer, the episcopal leader for the West Ohio Conference, told The Dispatch that he still sees his denomination as a big-tent organization.

“I think there is a place for diversity of opinion on human sexual expression and identity. And the denomination has a place for that kind of diversity of opinion,” he said in June. “I think that the church is always — if it's healthy — wrestling with its theology and its doctrines.”

