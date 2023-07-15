Amid lawsuit, Miami-Dade mayor places pet shelter’s director on leave ‘until further notice’

Miami-Dade Animal Services, the county agency overseeing Doral’s beleaguered Pet Adoption and Protection Center that has struggled with overpopulation and a recent lawsuit filed against its director, Bronwyn Stanford, by a top benefactor, has a new interim director.

READ MORE: A fight over a pet shelter gets ugly. Lawsuit claims slander by Miami-Dade director

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava placed Stanford on paid administrative leave “until further notice,” according to a memo sent to county commissioners.

Cava appointed Annette Jose interim director of the Animal Services department to oversee Animal Services’ more than 280 employees.

Jose, a county employee since June 2019, had served as assistant director for Animal Services, overseeing its $34 million budget and financing. She previously was vice president and chief operating officer for Our Kids of Miami-Dade and Monroe and has a master’s degree in finance from University of Miami and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida International University.

“I am confident in Annette’s leadership and ability to usher the department forward during this transitional period,” Cava said in her memo.

The Miami Herald reached out to Stanford and Cava for comment.

“There are currently no plans to search for a new permanent director,” said Rachel Johnson, Cava’s deputy chief of staff in an email to the Herald. “Right now, Bronwyn is on leave and Annette will serve as interim until further notice.”

Yolanda Berkowitz, a founder of the Friends of Miami Animals Foundation, is suing Stanford in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, alleging that Stanford slandered her with lies about her past after Berkowitz complained to the mayor about Stanford’s performance as the tax-funded shelter’s director.

The Doral shelter was overfilled with a record number of stray dogs in November 2022 after nearly three years of the COVID pandemic led to a nationwide surge of homeless pets.

Stanford, a former prosecutor and administrator in Florida’s child-services department, became Animal Services director when Cava appointed her in November 2021 to the $198,000 annual position.