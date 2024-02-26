Amid national police shortage, Phoenix manages to increase number of officers

For the first time since 2019, the Phoenix Police Department saw a year-end gain in police officers.

Police departments across the county are facing hiring issues. Retirements, COVID-19, diminishing benefits, extreme public perception of police from both the political right and left, and low unemployment have all played a part in this national challenge, said Arizona State University criminology and criminal justice professor Charles Katz.

The Phoenix Police Department, which is also the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, has not been immune to the national factors making hiring officers tough.

But changes in benefits, recruitment efforts and state law helped the department stay ahead of separations in 2023. It hired 182 officers but lost 155, leaving a net of 27 new officers. At the end of 2023, the Phoenix Police Department had 2,565 officers. It was budgeted for 4,587 total positions, according to the city’s budget plan.

The police department’s recruitment approach saw some success by emphasizing its officer wellness unit, marketing to a younger generation’s sense of community and increasing pay.

“We're never really sure what the year will bring," said Cmdr. Sara Garza of Phoenix police's Recruitment and Retention Unit. "Everybody knows that things can change pretty rapidly in the world of law enforcement recruiting."

Last year, the City Council improved pay incentives, which made a significant difference, according to Garza. Phoenix officers are the highest paid in the state, she said

2022 law curbing the effects of officers retiring

Nationally, police staffing has seen decreases since 2013. Sharper decreases started in 2020, according to FBI data.

Researchers describe the nation's long-term staffing problem as two-pronged: the number of officers retiring rose as there was an increase in the number of new positions.

As more officers faced retirement in the state, the legislature passed a law in 2022 that allowed officers to defer retirement.

Of the officers who qualified for the program, 58% have taken the extension in Phoenix, lessening attrition, Garza said.

Working to reduce health-related losses

The department also expanded its wellness unit, which addresses officers' physical and mental health.

The police department's medical separations and workers' compensation submissions have been increasing for the past eight years, according to Phoenix data.

For the past 11 years, the wellness unit has been increasing its staff and offerings to tackle the potentially traumatic experiences officers face, Garza said.

“We partnered with a counseling services company, we have them in our headquarters, and (officers) receive 24/7 counseling services," which is extended to their family, she said.

The department also partnered with a public safety-centered mental performance training company and hired athletic trainers and mental performance coaches.

The goal is to make it easier for officers to cope with the challenges of a tough job, Garza said.

Officers leaving due to loss of public support

Nationally, the polarized political culture around policing has made being an officer less enticing.

“On the one hand, you've seen a lot of criticism by the far left in terms of policing," Katz said. "And then, at the same time, you have the MAGA movement, which has been extremely negative, especially about federal law enforcement.”

Law enforcement officers' perceptions of how public opinion of police shifted from 2020 to 2023 led some people to retire earlier than expected and deterred some potential employees, according to interviews of public safety leaders conducted by Arizona State University researchers.

The interviews were conducted as part of a broader study of recruitment and retention of police and fire personnel published earlier this year. The Arizona Board of Regents funded the study and divided it among researchers across Arizona's three public universities.

New recruits represented 88% of the Phoenix Police Department's new hires in 2023. This batch of recruits show an interest in building community trust, and they are absolutely the kind of officer the department wants, Garza said.

Widening the pipeline of potential recruits

As departments across the country look to expand their numbers in the future, they will have to widen their recruiting net.

“They're gonna have to diversify," Katz said.

Women made up about 12% of police nationally in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics.

In Phoenix, women represent about 14% of sworn police. The department recognizes the need and potential to hire more women and is working to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030. The campaign includes showcasing more women in its promotional ads, Garza said.

The recruitment unit will also begin highlighting more officers in roles not typically advertised.

“I think the trend has been to feature a lot of tactical things ... because that's cool to some people, but we're also trying to reach the rest of the society," Garza said, including people interested in being homicide detectives and sex crimes investigators.

