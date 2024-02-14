Amid noisy downtown Miami, they flock to a quiet ritual. A look inside Ash Wednesday mass

Outside Gesu Church in downtown Miami, sirens blared and horns honked in their usual weekday fashion but inside, hundreds of Catholics practiced the solemn ritual of Ash Wednesday. They left bearing the familiar mark of faith on their foreheads

The Catholic holy day marks the beginning of the season of Lent, a time where Catholics atone their sins in preparation for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

“May the ashes be for us a gentle reminder of the shortness of this life,” Archbishop Wenski said during the mass. “As Catholic Christians, our task is not for us to change the Gospel ... our task is to allow the Gospel and it’s demands to change us.”

Archbishop Thomas Wenski draws a cross on a young woman’s forehead during an Ash Wednesday service in Miami.

Wenski led the midday mass at Miami’s oldest Catholic Church, praying over the congregation — in English and Spanish — and delivering ashes in the shape of a cross on the foreheads of attendees. “Repent and believe in the Gospel,” Wenski said to each person.

The ashes are typically created from the palms used during Palm Sunday mass, where they’re burned and crushed into a fine black powder. After the ash ritual, attendees received the Eucharist, sang the Lord’s Prayer and offered one another a sign of peace.

A worshipper looks up as he kneels during an Ash Wednesday service at The Gesu Church in Miami

The ashes are a reminder of the mortality of life, Wenski said after mass.

“I always tell people that we can call ourselves practicing Catholics, because this life is our one time chance to practice until we get it down right,” he said. “The older you get you realize how short it really is.”

Hundreds of congregants stand during the Ash Wednesday service at The Gesu Church in downtown Miami.

Lent, the 40-day period before Easter which concludes on Holy Thursday, is a time when Catholics will fast, pray and deepen their connection with God. The number 40 is a reference to the Bible when Jesus spent 40 days and nights fasting in the desert, and the 40 years the Hebrews spent in the desert as they left the slavery of Egypt, Wenski said. It’s also an invitation for many Catholics to renew their commitment to living a life of faith by correcting their faults.

“Lent is a call for us to exodus, to come out of sinful habits that we’ve acquired or our hardness of heart so that we can pass over from death to life from from sin to forgiveness,” Wenski said.

A worshipper prays during an Ash Wednesday service at The Gesu Church in Downtown Miami, Florida, on February 14, 2024.

Mass attendee Jean Bernard Philippeaux said he will be most likely be giving up meat for Lent this year. Beyond that, he said he will “try to be focused more on God and what he would want me to do and not try to be of this world. In other words, try to be like him in every way possible. That’s the task.”

Philippeaux, an usher for his church Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Kendall, said he’s been attending Ash Wednesday mass every year since he was a child. “It’s to remind us where we came from,” he said. “We are from dirt, from sand and from that we shall return.”

This story was produced with financial support from Trish ad Dan Bell and from donors comprising the South Florida Jewish and Muslim Communities, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

A congregant receives the Eucharist during an Ash Wednesday service at The Gesu Church in Downtown Miami, Florida, on February 14, 2024.