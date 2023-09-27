Amid ongoing strike, UAW leader dismisses Trump's non-union Michigan event

Former President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the non-union car parts manufacturer Drake Enterprises on Wednesday. The event comes amid the ongoing United Auto Workers strike against Ford Motor Co., Stellantis and General Motors. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the non-union car parts manufacturer Drake Enterprises on Wednesday, the thirteenth day of the United Auto Workers union strike against Ford Motor Co., Stellantis and General Motors.

Trump's visit to Drake Enterprises, a Clinton Township, Mich., company that opposes the Biden administration's shift to electric vehicles, was announced by the company in a post to Facebook on Tuesday.

"In 2019, we rolled out an employee engagement program centered on patriotism and support for America," the company said in its post.

"This program has sought to encourage our workforce to embody the American Dream, whatever that may be for each employee. With that said, we value this opportunity and are honored to provide a platform to one of America's former leaders."

Trump's remarks will come less than a day after the Trump campaign blasted President Joe Biden for joining Detroit-area picket lines in support of the union, calling it in a statement a "PR stunt" to "distract and gaslight the American people."

Union leader Shawn Fain called it "pathetic irony" that Trump's rally, purported to be in support of union workers, will be held at a non-union business and blasted the former president for his anti-union record in an interview with CNN.

Fain said Trump blamed members of the powerful union for the 2008 recession and then, in 2019, failed to stand by union members when the UAW issued a strike against General Motors. He said he sees "no point" in meeting with Trump during his visit.

"I don't think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for. He serves a billionaire class, and that's what's wrong with this country," Fain said.

When asked if that qualified as an endorsement for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, Fain held back -- indicating his comments simply reflected his personal views of Trump. The UAW did endorse Biden in the 2020 presidential election.