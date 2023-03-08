Amid protests over ‘Russian’ law in Georgia, will Putin be tempted to intervene?

·2 min read
The police used force against protesters in the center of Tbilisi: batons, rubber bullets and water cannons. March 7, 2023
The police used force against protesters in the center of Tbilisi: batons, rubber bullets and water cannons. March 7, 2023

"According to some information coming from Russia, he has such conversations quite regularly," Reiterovych said.

“He has two countries to which he would try to expand the aggressive war he is waging against Ukraine. These are Georgia and Moldova.”

“He thinks that maybe this will divert attention from Ukraine, make the EU and other partners react differently to these processes. Therefore, he could potentially do this.”

Read also: Saakashvili slams Georgia for refusal to return missile systems to Ukraine

The expert said that although Russia's resources are now focused on the war in Ukraine, Putin may have enough strength to still stir up yet another crisis.

"The key point is not even this, but whether Georgia is currently able to resist — to resist both at the military level and, most importantly, at the political level," Reiterovych said.

“This could lead to the Georgian military thinking one way and the government taking a different stance.”

Read also: Prominent mineral water producer suspends operations in Georgia due to sanctions

Read also: UK defense ministry notes transfer of Russian forces from Georgia due to ‘unexpected losses’ in Ukraine

There are no signs at this time that Russia plans to expand its aggression in Georgia, said Reiterovych, while noting the nature of the dynamically developing situation.

"If the processes in Georgia go in the direction of changing the pro-Russian government and it is clear that society will demand this change, Putin may make completely different decisions,” he said.

“These decisions will be made based on tactical rather than strategic considerations… He may transfer certain forces there in order not only to destabilize the situation, but to try to establish control over this country."

The political scientist cautioned that this would require a lot of resources, but believes that Russia could try to assemble them.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss bankers on trial for transferring millions to Putin’s aide

    The trial of four bankers who may have helped transfer millions of francs to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's close friend, cellist Sergei Roldugin, has begun in Switzerland, Reuters reported on March 8.

  • Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksandr Yakushev, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), two heads of departments of the secret service, and heads of the SSU in two oblasts.

  • Here’s why the list of Cowboys’ combine meetings matters so much

    The Cowboys interviewed players at positions of need and a clear priority is emerging, says @ReidDHanson

  • Analysis: How to withdraw from a battlefield - and still win

    Winston Churchill is said to have remarked after the euphoric reaction to the evacuation of Dunkirk: “victory is not born of glorious retreats”.

  • Russia causes US$51 billion in damage to nature

    Preliminary estimates indicate that the damage to the environment from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reached almost UAH 2 trillion [equivalent to US$51 billion]. Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources on Facebook Quote: "The State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, representatives of the specialised Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Parliament - e

  • 'Xi Jinping's guy': Longtime acolyte Li set to be China's next premier

    Four years before Li Qiang gained notoriety as the force behind the two-month COVID lockdown of Shanghai, the man set to become China's next premier worked quietly behind the scenes to drive a bold revamp of the megacity's sclerotic stock market. Li's back-channelling - sources said he bypassed the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which lost some of its power under the new set-up - demonstrated what became a reputation for pragmatism as well as close ties with President Xi Jinping. In late 2018, Xi himself announced Shanghai's new tech-focused STAR Market as well as the pilot of a registration-based IPO system, reforms meant to entice China's hottest young firms to list locally rather than overseas.

  • WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct

    The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the U.N. health agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an email sent to employees on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Dr. Takeshi Kasai's appointment had been “terminated” after an internal investigation found “findings of misconduct.” Tedros did not refer to Kasai by name, referencing only his title as regional director in the Western Pacific.

  • Pictures from above: What a bird's eye view of Africa reveals

    Pictures taken from above the continent show how the landscape is transformed by human activity.

  • Inside YouTube Star Lele Pons' Wedding to Rapper Guaynaa — Where Paris Hilton Was a Bridesmaid!

    Guests at the star-studded wedding celebration for the YouTube star and the rapper included Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki, James Charles and Winnie Harlow

  • China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang warns of possible U.S. conflict

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss China Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s warning to the U.S. as tensions grow.

  • New intelligence points to pro-Ukraine group in Nord Stream attack -NYT

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians - attacked the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September, but there are no firm conclusions, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or other Ukrainian government officials were behind the attacks which spewed natural gas into the Baltic Sea, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials. The Sept. 26 explosions on the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark.

  • Secret Oscar Voter #1: Ballot exposed with ‘Everything Everywhere,’ Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh

    Here in the final stages of the 2023 Oscars season, several Academy Awards voters told Gold Derby who they voted for — and why. They asked us not to reveal their identities, but they were otherwise eager to share their views of the year’s best films. Now that voting has concluded, we’ll share a few […]

  • Jeff Bezos’s $500 Million Megayacht Was Spotted Undergoing Test Trials in the North Sea

    The Amazon founder's Y721 Koru from Oceanco has finally hit the high seas.

  • More Ukrainian units claim raids on Russian soil; Kyiv disavows them

    KYIV -At a memorial service on Tuesday for four Ukrainians killed last year while carrying out a raid on Russian territory, ordinary soldiers rubbed shoulders with volunteer fighters of the Brotherhood Battalion to which those killed belonged. The ceremony, at the historic gold-domed St. Michael's cathedral in central Kyiv, underlined the unclear relationship between irregular groups and Ukraine's formal armed forces fighting against Russia. The groups' role in the war is the focus of increasing scrutiny, after several videos purporting to show cross-border sabotage raids into Russian territory have surfaced and the Kremlin has raised the alarm over the security threat.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Move May Signal That She's Done Protecting Donald Trump

    Ever since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are involved in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General […]

  • Russia eyes pressure tactics to lure fleeing tech workers home

    RIGA, Latvia - The bank worker logs into work each day around noon - 8 a.m. in Moscow - from his rental in Southeast Asia, where he enjoys tropical greenery, warm, humid air and, most important, more than 2,000 of miles of physical distance from the nearest Russian military enlistment office. His employer, Sberbank, thinks he is home in the Russian capital, thanks to a reprogrammed router blinking in the corner, which always assigns his laptop a Russian IP address to trick the corporate systems.

  • Kim Jong Un's mysterious sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued a rare public threat to the US on her brother's behalf, hinting that she might be gaining influence

    Warnings against US involvement in the area from Kim Jong Un are nothing new. But it's rare that his sister would would make such a public threat.

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • Elizabeth Warren asks Fed Chair Powell to 'speak directly' to the people he's 'planning to get fired over the next year' by continuing to hike interest rates

    "Chair Powell, you are gambling with people's lives," said Sen. Warren as she grilled the Fed Chair on the economic effects of rising interest rates.