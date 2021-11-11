Amid recent shooting surge, TPD now will limit incident alerts

Amid a recent rash of gun violence, the Tallahassee Police Department is changing its public alert system to focus on crimes that lead to deaths and life-threatening or multiple injuries – effectively reducing the number of times it will immediately notify the public.

The new guidelines, effective immediately, were sent to the Tallahassee Democrat and other media this week. The policy emphasizes two things: A new incident alert policy and its "social first" model, which asks reporters not to follow up on press releases or Tallahassee Online Police Statistics (TOPS), TPD's real-time online crime map.

The biggest change is the criteria for an incident alert, commonly posted on social media, notifying the public about an incident for both knowledge and safety.

Traditionally, TPD would release an incident alert for any serious vehicle wreck or violent crime — including shootings and stabbings — whether the incident was "an issue of public safety, completely isolated, or domestic in nature and included all injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening," according to the agency.

Under the new guidelines, however, the department will issue alerts only when "an incident involves life-threatening or multiple injuries."

"We devised new guidelines to aid in streamlining information, and also to ensure that our breaking incident alerts are not inundating our followers with stuff that is not an immediate threat to public safety," TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

On multiple occasions, the Democrat has found instances where the police department did not release an incident alert, despite someone being injured or even killed, such as when a 13-year-old accidentally shot a 17-year old Rickards student.

Moreover, the Tallahassee Democrat tracks shootings that reporters research from TPD incident alerts and tips from social media and community members. By the Democrat's count, there have been at least 70 shootings in the city and Leon County overall, resulting in at least 47 injuries and 15 deaths.

Since Jan. 1, the police department has investigated 191 shooting incidents — of which 64 resulted in injuries and 15 in deaths — according to spokesperson Alicia Turner. She added that the total number of shooting investigations includes "shots fired" calls. That means not all investigations may have stemmed from an actual shooting.

Additionally, 15 of the shootings with injuries, or about 39%, are between Aug. 1 and Monday.

What won't be reported

On Oct. 21, a man was found suffering from "non-life-threatening injuries" and hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight in the 1900 block of Corvallis Avenue. TPD released an incident alert in this case.

TPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Corvallis Avenue. One victim, an adult male, was located in a parking lot suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/kT4qesy2vU — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) October 21, 2021

From July 23-26, there were eight shootings resulting in three injuries, all of which were non-life-threatening, according to TPD. An incident alert was released for only one of the shootings that left a woman with a non-fatal bullet wound after it struck her while she was in her College Club Townhomes apartment.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after 4:30 a.m. this morning in the 2800 block of South Adams Street. One victim, an adult female, received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/eXOVb7gVWg — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) July 26, 2021

Under the new guidelines, none of these shootings would qualify as incident alerts. Instead, if they are deemed to be significant, "they will be emailed simultaneously to media partners the following day with an outline of what happened," the statement read.

She added that summaries of incidents that don't fit the incident alert criteria will be available at TPD headquarters for citizens to pick up. For those that want them sent electronically, she asks that they send a request in writing to tpdinfo@talgov.com.

TOPS and requests

TPD is "migrating to a social-first format," meaning reporters and the general public are to "always check social media (Facebook and Twitter) first for the initial information as well as any additional follow-ups," the new policy says.

"The incident alerts will always include the information that can be released to the public at the time, without impeding the efforts of the detectives ... Unless requesting an interview, there is rarely a need to call for additional information immediately after an incident alert is released."

Furthermore, calling TPD spokespeople about tips and symbols seen on TOPS — a map that shows all current law enforcement calls by distinguishing them through ideograms like a gun for shooting related calls — is a common practice by reporters that has led to multiple stories about shootings and guns found in schools.

Now, the department's public information officers will not address any "requests for updates and information regarding an incident that is not an incident alert" outside of "regular business hours."

