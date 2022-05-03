Amid renewed concerns, Columbus plans crackdown on illegal dirt bike, ATV use on streets

In this still photo taken from an Instagram video, an ATV rider does stunts along North Walker Street in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Amid complaints about increased reckless and noisy ATV, dirt bike and motorcycle riding along city streets, Columbus city officials announced Monday they are planning another crackdown.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, and Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant plan to hold a press conference Tuesday morning at the Glenwood Community Center to outline a joint effort to step up enforcement and prosecution of individuals who they say “illegally and recklessly operate vehicles like dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets,” according to a release.

Many city residents and motorists say increased enforcement to bring a halt to the reckless activity is much-needed.

Bobby Thaxton, president of the Short North Civic Association, said the reckless motorcycles and dirt bikes are creating an air of “lawlessness” in the neighborhood.

Dirt bikes, ATVs in Short North: 'It's really unbearable'

Thaxton described High Street in Short North as a hotspot when it comes to reckless motorbike use, saying the loud noise can continue well into the early morning hours. Coupled with an increase in violent crime, Thaxton said many residents of the neighborhood are starting to second-guess where they live.

“For those residents that live near High Street — it's horrible — it’s really unbearable,” Thaxton said. “This is not the Short North of two or three years ago. I'm not the type of person that thinks the Short North needs to be of a certain time, but it’s an issue of quality of life.”

One resident, Brian Masten, 27, who lives at the Luxe 23 apartment building in the 1000 block of North High Street. said the loud and reckless activity can continue early into the morning, sometimes 3 a.m. on weeknights.

“It’s very similar to last summer where you have these — basically packs — of just lawless riders,” Masten said. “They do wheelies, they blow red lights, they ride down the middle of the lanes — it really just seems like they’re just doing it for attention.”

Masten said he is most concerned that a rider will lose control of their vehicle and hit a pedestrian.

An ATV rider does stunts along a city street in Taunton, Massachusetts, in this still photo taken from an Instagram video.

In 2021, Columbus City Council passed an ordinance increasing penalties for illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets in response to citizen complaints about noise and safety.

Thaxton said the Short North Civic Association had many talks last year with police about how to increase enforcement against reckless riders, noting there was “quite a bit of frustration” among community members who felt the city was not taking action.

Masten also expressed frustration with current enforcement, adding other residents at the Luxe 23 are upset with what he said was the police “dropping the ball” on reducing noise and reckless driving. He said he noticed the problem ebbed during last year’s crackdown, and said he is glad the city has heard resident’s complaints and are taking steps to reduce the issue early on this season.

"Hopefully the city is better at stopping the motorcycles than they are plowing the streets when it snows," Masten said.

The Dispatch approached the Columbus Division of Police last week for information about the number of arrests and seizures/impounds of ATVs and dirt bikes made last year. But the city declined to discuss specifics, including any details of what police planned to do this year to prevent last year's problems.

Complaints about illegal and reckless dirt bike and ATV driving along High Street and other city streets over this past weekend have been posted on social media. The Dispatch filed a formal request Monday under the Ohio Public Records Act for the information it previously sought verbally, and a few hours later city officials announced plans for the Tuesday press conference.

What other cities are doing

Columbus is not the only major city struggling to contain a rise in large groups of reckless and illegal dirt bike and ATV riders. It has been a problem for more than a decade, and has occurred in cities such as Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The New York Police Department announced last week they would be renewing a crackdown on reckless drivers, according to Fox 5 NY. The NYPD impounded over 3,000 ATV and dirt bike vehicles in 2021, the department said.

The Metro Police Department in Washington's chase policy prohibits officers from chasing these vehicles, which some believe has encouraged more riders to do wheelies and perform other stunts on city streets. But the MPD also has a policy that offers a $250 reward to people whose information leads to the successful identification of the driver/operator of the illegal ATV or dirt bike and the confiscation of the vehicle.

Hundreds of ATV riders, cyclists and others gathered Jan. 1 at a Chevron station in Boynton Beach, Florida, to honor Stanley Davis Jr., a 13-year-old killed in a dirt bike crash in that city a day earlier.

In April, Bridgeport, Connecticut enacted a municipal ordinance that seeks to make it more challenging for riders illegally using public streets and sidewalks to fuel up by fining gas stations that sell those vehicles fuel at the pumps, according to The Connecticut Post. Businesses who break that rule face a $250 fine if caught doing so by police.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

