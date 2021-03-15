Amid Republican civil war, Trump holds court — and his grip on GOP — at Mar-a-Lago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christine Stapleton and Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hundreds of mostly maskless guests pack the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 18,2020 for Turning Point USA&#39;s annual winter gala.
Hundreds of mostly maskless guests pack the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 18,2020 for Turning Point USA's annual winter gala.

PALM BEACH, Florida - The lobby of the Trump Hotel in Washington — dubbed America's Living Room after loyalists made it their favorite schmoozing ground during Trump's presidency — has been replaced by the former president's invite-only gilded private club, Mar-a-Lago.

From GOP leaders to congressional lawmakers to donors to prospective political heir apparents, a steady stream of callers and wooers has steadily descended on the Palm Beach club in the past few weeks. All are falling in line in seeking Trump's blessing and support — and money.

More: Latest Trump news, photos, videos

In their doing so, the question of how much clout former President Donald Trump would retain after leaving office, and how he would wield it, has been answered. In fewer than two months, Trump has established himself as the GOP's king and queen maker — drawing to his ornate private club some of the party's top influencers.

"The majority of the party is with him," said Miami-based GOP strategist and podcast host Gianno Caldwell. "It's unquestionable at this point that they are absolutely with him."

More: Trump, DeSantis favored for president in 2024 by CPAC attendees

Although Trump's banishment from social media has left him unable to broadcast and boast about his new role in the party online, news reports and posts to social media by others have confirmed Trump is holding court at Mar-a-Lago. Unlike his D.C. hotel, which is open to the public, Mar-a-Lago is a private club and only those hand-selected by Trump are allowed in.

Mar-a-Lago has become a lucrative destination for fundraising

The weekly treks by Republican lawmakers and notables come as the party struggles with how it will handle Trump's efforts to remain a key player in GOP politics. And as GOP strategists plan efforts to retake Congress by electing Republicans while also deepening the party's grip on state capitals across the country.

Mar-a-Lago has proven to be a particularly lucrative fundraising destination — for both GOP organizations and Trump. Since 2018, the Republican National Committee has spent over $290,000 at Mar-a-Lago. The events have helped the party raise millions.

And the RNC will spend even more in April when it hosts its annual spring retreat dinner for major donors at the former president's club, according to the Washington Post. The dinner is traditionally held at the local hotel that hosts the the annual weekend retreat.

The RNC has decided to move the dinner to the former president’s private club to accommodate Trump, the headline speaker, and guests who would like to visit the club, according to the Washington Post report.

But the RNC's apparent effort to steer Trump towards détente by moving its dinner to Mar-a-Lago and inviting Trump to speak did not work.

Instead, the intra-party divide took a brow-raising twist March 5 when Trump's lawyers sent out cease-and-desist letters to the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee demanding they no longer use his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise, according to Politico.

The three GOP groups are the largest fundraising organizations focused on electing Republicans to state and national offices.

Trump: Donate to me, not the GOP

On Tuesday evening, Trump's Save America PAC sent out a statement from the former president saying that while he "fully" supported the Republican Party he would "not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds."

The statement called on Republicans and the Trump base to "donate to our Save America PAC" to help "the America First movement and doing it right."

The RNC denied Trump's cease-and-desist demand but has agreed not to use Trump's name and image to raise money without his permission. Apparently, though, the RNC received Trump's blessing for an email it sent out Wednesday inviting donors to contribute to the party for a chance to meet the president at the party's spring retreat in Palm Beach in April.

Caldwell said despite the support for Trump among party leadership, donors and elected officials, there is widespread evidence of significant fault lines within the conservative movement.

"The party is fractured, so it's going to be very difficult to unite the party in a way which is cohesive for legitimate forward movement," said Caldwell, host of the Outloud with Gianno Caldwell podcast on iHeartRadio.

Caldwell said that split was clear even at Trump's highly anticipated return to the political stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando late last month. Caldwell noted that while a straw poll found 97% approval for Trump's performance as president, just 55% said they would support him 2024 if he were to run again.

More: Trump is headliner at CPAC in Orlando. But really it's conservative Florida's coming-out party

Caldwell said that's because while many conservatives applauded his public policies during his term at the White House, and his straight talk, others cringed at many of his other statements, concluding that they "were despicable and something a president should never say." And then, of course, there was the Jan. 6 insurrection that many, at least privately, hold Trump responsible for, Caldwell said.

But whether they are with him or not, Caldwell added, many conservatives also feel they now have targets on their backs.

"It is a tough, tough road considering where the country is now," Caldwell said citing media coverage and social media banishments and reprimands. "Because conservatives are legitimately getting beat up everywhere. This is a really, really rough place to be because there is also a lack of leadership in the GOP right now."

More: Trump in Palm Beach: Follow our Facebook page

A Democratic communications consultant said Trump is basically kicking the Republican Party to the curb with the acquiescence of the party itself.

"The Republican Party is being eaten alive from within by this," said former Obama presidential campaign adviser Spencer Critchley. "He is doing all this stuff that only serves his own impulsive interest of the moment and the Republican Party seems helpless to do anything but go along with it, even though he is attacking one of the things they presumably care most about, their ability to raise money."

Trump is the 'de facto ideological leader'

Nonetheless, a top fundraiser for Trump and Republicans said Trump is the undisputable leader of the party and the clear choice among most for the presidential nomination in three years.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Pam Bondi, Blair Brandt, and Lara Trump pose with Bart, a racing greyhound saved from being euthanized after he broke his leg. The reception was a fundraiser to support the Humane Society&#39;s efforts to find homes for greyhounds at home in Palm Beach Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Pam Bondi, Blair Brandt, and Lara Trump pose with Bart, a racing greyhound saved from being euthanized after he broke his leg. The reception was a fundraiser to support the Humane Society's efforts to find homes for greyhounds at home in Palm Beach Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

"You can't underestimate he is the de facto ideological leader of the party," said Blair Brandt, a political consultant in Palm Beach and former Florida co-chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee. "He is the presumptive frontrunner for 2024 at this time."

If Trump does not run again, he will likely hand-pick the party's next presidential candidate, Brandt added.

"I think that everyone who is doing this now is smart because this is like down time for him," Brandt said. "There will come a time when his availability will shrink."

Still, it took just eight days after the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden for the pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago to begin — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was the first lawmaker to bend the knee.

More: Why upstart political 'sommelier' Blair Brandt says GOP money base is Palm Beach

McCarthy had angered Trump in January after reportedly accusing Trump of bearing some responsibility for the Capitol attack in a heated phone call between the two during the Jan. 6 riot.

Although McCarthy later backtracked on his claim, critics say the California Republican's trip was an effort to win back Trump's favor as McCarthy eyes the House speaker position should the GOP win the House. A statement issued by Trump’s Save America PAC said the men discussed strategy for winning the majority of the chamber's seats in next year's midterm elections.

A parade of other GOP politicians followed. On Feb. 16, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., stopped by Mar-a-Lago, according to Politico Playbook. Scalise, a longtime, loyal Trump supporter did not join in efforts by other top Republicans, including McCarthy, to rebuke the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Several days later, Pensacola Congressman Matt Gaetz and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado were at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 20 for a $10,600-per-couple fundraiser for Utah Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, according to a photo of the invite tweeted by Politico reporter Mark Caputo.

Also that weekend, South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham made the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. Like McCarthy, Graham had also been critical of Trump after the Capitol attack. Graham did not say whether he raised the attack with Trump but rather said he discussed the 2022 elections and efforts to unite the fractured Republican party, according to a report by The Hill.

Political notables and Trump acolytes have also made appearances. Trump's senior campaign advisor Steve Cortes showed up for the Feb. 20 fundraising weekend.

The following weekend, Richard Grenell, Trump's former acting national intelligence director, had dinner with Trump on the terrace at Mar-a-Lago.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by richardgrenell (@richardgrenell)

Also that weekend, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posed with Trump at the former president's golf club in West Palm Beach.

Some visits do not 'go well'

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the Georgia Republican who lost a runoff election on Jan. 5, called on Mar-a-Lago in late February and announced afterward that he would not run again in 2022.

A source close to Perdue denied that the meeting was related to his decision not to run again, but an unnamed source told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that the meeting at Mar-a-Lago “did not go well," according to a tweet posted by Haberman.

"Perdue had dinner with and played a long round of golf with Trump last week. It did not go well. Two ppl briefed on the meetings said Trump was very focused on McConnell and Kemp and retribution. One person close to Perdue says that wasn’t related to his decision," Haberman's tweet read, which referred to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Perdue cited personal reasons for not pursing the seat.

Trump has already endorsed more than a handful of Republicans in the 2022 election: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's former press secretary, for governor of Arkansas; Jerry Moran of Kansas for U.S. Senate; incumbent Tim Scott of South Carolina for U.S. Senate; and Max Miller of Ohio for the U.S. House.

"There's no question that he's picking winners and losers and not just for his own ego," said Brandt. "It's actually politically effective right now."

More: After 2020 fraud claims, Donald Trump requests mail ballot

The fundraising and treks to Mar-a-Lago will continue, added Brandt. It makes sense to be seen with Trump and host events at his club. Other GOP donors with deep pockets also live in Palm Beach and "everyone needs a winter vacation," Brandt said.

"If Trump was living in Macon, Georgia, you would be going there to see him, but here, people are not just meeting with him but also donors who typically participate at the six-figure level and above," Brandt said.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle hosted a fundraiser for South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem at Mar-a-Lago, per an invite obtained by Daniel Lippman for Politico.

More: Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle turn to Palm Beach Gardens enclave for new home

Trump not only uses invites to Mar-a-Lago as a strategy to command respect and build power but also as a form of payback.

In mid-February, Trump snubbed a request from Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago, according to Politico Playbook. Haley, a potential presidential hopeful and former governor of South Carolina, was critical of Trump after the Capitol riot.

Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump&#39;s private club in Palm Beach, continues to be a popular destination for Republican fundraising.
Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, continues to be a popular destination for Republican fundraising.

Trump also did not bother with an invitation to McConnell, who also blasted Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump has vowed retribution and appears to be using invites to Mar-a-Lago as a reward to those who remained loyal throughout this election loss and impeachment.

"While other people say he's toxic or responsible for the riots, smart people are realizing that this person is in control of the vast majority of the party," said Brandt.

There was a brief moment after the riots when it looked like the power might tilt in favor of the never-Trumpers in the party, Brandt said. But that didn't happen.

"The working-class voters are really the base right now and they are still waving Trump flags," Brandt added.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Donald Trump holds court — and his grip on GOP — at Mar-a-Lago

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Makes Surprise Speech at Mar-a-Lago Fundraising Event

    Former President Donald Trump made a short speech at a dog rescue fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on March 12, hinting that his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, might be running for the Senate.Footage from the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event shows the crowd cheering as Trump took to the stage for an impromptu speech. In another video Trump says he was unprepared to make a speech but was passing the event when he heard people screaming, and decided to make an appearance.The former president thanked the charity for their work and addressed Lara Trump, who was in attendance, saying, “I want to thank Lara, who’s been so incredible, I don’t know, you’re running for the Senate? I hear she’s going to run.”Lara Trump has not confirmed if she will campaign to replace retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr.Trump also praised the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event. “[What you’re] doing is so important and so great and so important and I’m with you 100 percent, and we had many meetings in the White House and the Oval Office having to do with saving and helping dogs,” he said. Credit: Valentina Aved via Storyful

  • Donald Trump Relays Comments On Meghan Markle Interview: “She’s No Good”

    Former President Donald Trump said Meghan Markle was “no good,” an ex-advisor claimed on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast earlier this week. However, the former president declined to publicly weigh-in on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duchess of Sussex, citing the treatment of British television pundit Piers Morgan for speaking negatively on Markle. Jason Miller […]

  • A Pro-Trump scam PAC returns with a vengeance

    The 45th president may be gone, but the groups making money off of him are not.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor rules out Senate run but says 'Trump's divisive tone and strategy is unwinnable' for the future of the Republican party

    Geoff Duncan told "Meet the Press" he wouldn't run for Senate in 2022, but stressed the importance of moving away from Trump and creating a "GOP 2.0."

  • Texas GOP launches avalanche of bills to curtail voting

    Lawmakers are seeking to limit early voting and tighten ID requirements, among other restrictive measures.

  • ‘They thought that they were home free and they weren’t.’ Fauci says COVID-19 resurgence in Europe is a warning for the U.S.

    An apparent plateauing of COVID-19 cases is no reason to relax in the U.S., warned Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday talk shows. And Europe offers a cautionary tale, he says.

  • Report: Bengals to host free-agent CB A.J. Bouye on visit

    The Cincinnati Bengals will host free-agent CB A.J. Bouye on a visit.

  • Iowa jury acquits journalist who was arrested while covering protest

    Hundreds of Americans were arrested during the civil unrest after George Floyd's killing in 2020, including journalists covering the protests. Breaking news reporter for the Des Moines Register Andrea Sahouri, who was found not guilty this week of charges of failing to disperse and interfering with official acts, described her experience and the impact of her arrest to CBSN's Nikki Battiste.

  • Rams, OL coach Kevin Carberry meet with C Quinn Meinerz again

    The Rams are showing plenty of interest in Quinn Meinerz, a Division III center prospect.

  • Texas restaurant covered in racist graffiti after owner went on CNN to oppose lifting mask mandate

    Ramen shop in Texas vandalised after owner opposes governor’s order lifting mask mandate

  • 3 Expert Techniques to Stop Stress Before It Gets Out of Control

    If you're sick and tired of feeling literally sick and tired, turn to these expert-approved tips to learn how to stop stress from developing in the first place.

  • Biden mulls first tax hike since 1993 to pay for economic stimulus

    Analysts expect a number of 2020 campaign taxation pledges to be announced as part of long-term stimulus

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's brother speaks out: 'She is not Epstein'

    Ian Maxwell told ABC News in an exclusive interview that she should be treated as "presumed innocent" despite her connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's provocative 'WAP' Grammys performance draws praise, concern

    Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" made waves (again) when the rappers performed the provocative song at the Grammy Awards Sunday.

  • You Are Very Much Part of Us

    Bill Buckley had the answer to the vital question, where would this movement be but for NR’s readers? Tucked away in the files is an early 1990s memo from Bill Buckley to National Review’s directors discussing the corporation. I am reminded of this now, as we approach the midpoint of our March webathon — which seeks to raise $250,000 (if at all possible, more) to offset costs and especially to help fund our free-speech legal fight (now in year eight!) against Michael Mann. In the memo, Bill spent some paragraphs putting his ownership into perspective, almost spiritually. He said he believed he owned NR’s voting shares (he did — all of them!) in behalf of the magazine’s supporters. His rationale was simple: Had our readers not, year after year, kept the flame lit, there would have been no National Review to own. Bill wasn’t alone in this view, and why should he have been? The facts, after all, are the facts. Indisputable. And scary, as Bill Rusher explained in his 1984 history, The Rise of the Right: A very young NR might have never seen its fifth anniversary (we just celebrated our 65th). The excerpt is a tad lengthy, but it’s a good read, and if you enjoy NR history, well, this will get you all hot and bothered: Unfortunately, though, my early years at National Review coincided with deepening financial problems that threatened to destroy the publication. The projected advertising revenues failed to materialize. For a time various individual members of the Buckley family chipped in with what one of them bravely called “fives and tens” (thousand dollars, that is); but in point of fact, the collective family fortune was simply not capable of sustaining indefinitely a magazine that was already losing $100,000 a year. Sales of stock and debentures to “investors” willing to take the predictable capital loss continued to bring in a certain amount of income for a while, but we were soon running afoul of the blue-sky laws of the individual states, which are understandably harsh on money-losing corporations that try to sell securities to their citizens. In desperation, Buckley turned in 1958 directly to the subscribers. In a long personal letter to each of them, he outlined what we hoped for National Review and sketched the financial problems that were threatening its life. In conclusion, he asked for their financial support, suggesting a contribution of $100, over and above the subscription price. Then we sat back and waited — and watched with growing joy and relief as a bar graph set up in the central editorial room of the office inched upward toward our goal. National Review’s subscribers had pulled us through — as they have continued to do in every succeeding year, ever since. National Review has long since ceased to be apologetic about this annual need for a “fund appeal.” A journal of opinion (as I patiently explained to the many free-enterprise enthusiasts who wrote every year to tell us that we ought to stop begging and sink or swim on straight market principles) is not a commercial venture at all and therefore cannot be judged purely in terms of its survivability in a free market. It exists to expound a point of view and to persist in doing so whether or not that viewpoint is popular or commercially self-sustaining. In this respect it resembles a church, or a university, or a political party; and indeed, a journal of opinion partakes, to some degree, of the nature of all three. No wonder, then, that it is a historical fact that no journal of opinion in American history has ever made a profit, or so much as broken even, over any significant period of time. Every one of them has found it necessary to develop some kind of external subvention, and the really remarkable thing about National Review is that it is the only such publication to base its survival on so broad a numerical base of supporters. There are several thousand people in the United States who have contributed substantial sums of money — $100 or more — to National Review, not once but repeatedly, in some cases over a period of many years. At the other end of the financial spectrum is an extremely small handful of wealthy individuals whose contributions have reached five figures; and the largest gift ever made to the magazine at a single time was the bequest, by will, of a section of Kansas farmland that we sold in the early 1960s for $34,000. National Review’s survival, then, is directly traceable to the support of several thousand people whose confidence in it never wavered. All honor to them. You can still connect those dots to 2021. Also still as true today as a generation ago is Mr. Rusher’s brief, heartfelt conclusion: All honor to them. May we include you in them? You in . . . us? We ask, especially if you’ve yet to lend this cause that is NR a show of selfless support. True, we have no claim on your generosity, and true, you have no obligation to us. Not a shred, not a jot or tittle or micron. Nada. But . . . we’d like to think you get it. We’d like to think that you believe the world is a better place for there being NR. We’d like to think that you believe the world would be a far worse place without NR. We’d like to think at this time, especially, when sane analysis is at a premium, that NR needs to be like one of those fabled saints, bilocating — in both the public square arguing fiercely and freely as well as at the front lines ferociously fighting the Cancel Culture Stalinists, the Woke Jacobins, and the 1619 Malarkeyists, all of them intent on stampeding our culture, erasing our biology, and shredding our Founding and institutions. With your help, we’ll be fully supplied, with ample ammo at arm’s length. Our webathon goal is $250,000. The deadline is March 29. Frankly, we need to raise twice that amount of support, and twice again. Maybe the original goal — praise God, we are more than halfway to it, thanks to the nearly 1,200 good souls who have responded to our appeal in the past week — was unreachable. Please prove that wrong. Maybe even play a part in proving that figure surpassable. If you agree to all above, and if the Buckley/Rusher spirit touches you, and if you concede that yep, it may be your time to buy a round, you will find you can help NR easily and securely by donating here. Do that knowing we contend no contribution is too small, and none is too grand, and anything donated will see to the defense of our principles and the defeat of their enemies. Please let it happen, that you become us. While the foes of liberty cringe at the thought, we happily anticipate and await your camaraderie. All honor to you! If you would like to make a donation to National Review by check, please make yours payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036.

  • From stage to cemetery: Europe's workers retrain for post-pandemic jobs

    With theatres closed and work prospects dim, Czech actor Tomas Novotny put his stage career on hold and trained to become a gravedigger. The coronavirus reshaping Europe's labour markets has spurred workers like Novotny to seek new career paths as old jobs disappear or remain beset with uncertainty about any return to normal. "I'm glad for this opportunity," Novotny told Reuters at a training site in Prague, demonstrating a technique using wood and iron rods to roll a 600-kg tombstone off a grave.

  • 'I'd Much Rather Be in Florida': Focusing on the Bright Side in the Sunshine State

    MIAMI — Other than New York, no big city in the United States has been struggling with more coronavirus cases in recent weeks than Miami. But you would hardly know that if you lived here. Spring breakers flock to the beaches. Cars cram the highways. Weekend restaurant reservations have almost become necessary again. Banners on Miami Beach read “Vacation responsibly,” the subtext being, Of course you’re going to vacation. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Much of life seems normal, and not just because of the return of Florida’s winter tourism season, which was cut short last year a few weeks into the pandemic. Florida reopened months before much of the rest of the nation, which only in recent days has begun to emerge from the better part of a year under lockdown. Live music returned this weekend to the bars of New Orleans. Crowds were pouring into restaurants in Atlanta and Kansas City, Missouri. Movie theaters in California were poised to open their doors soon. Texas reopened this past week from one side of the state to the other, with spring breakers reveling on South Padre Island. Playgrounds are packed in Chicago, and the Texas Rangers are preparing to fill their stadium to capacity next month for the debut of, by god, baseball season. None of this feels particularly new in Florida, which slowed during the worst of the pandemic but only briefly closed. To the contrary, much of the state has a boomtown feel, a sense of making up for months of lost time. Realtors cold-knock on doors looking to recruit sellers to the sizzling housing market, in part because New Yorkers and Californians keep moving in. The unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas. That debate about opening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall. For better or worse, Florida’s experiment in returning to life-as-it-used-to-be offers a glimpse of what many states are likely to face in the weeks ahead as they move into the next phase of the pandemic — the part where it starts to be over. “If you look at South Florida right now, this place is booming,” Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, recently gloated. “Los Angeles isn’t booming. New York City isn’t booming.” To call what is happening in Florida an actual boom is a stretch. Though the state was fully reopened by late September, its tourism-dependent economy remains hobbled. A $2.7 billion budget deficit will need an injection of federal stimulus money. Orange County, where Orlando is, saw the lowest tourist development tax collections for any January since 2002. Yet in a country just coming out of the morose grip of coronavirus lockdowns, Florida feels unmistakably hot. (And not just because of global warming.) “You can live like a human being,” DeSantis said. “You aren’t locked down. People aren’t miserable.” President Joe Biden’s new hope of getting Americans together to celebrate with their families on the Fourth of July? “We’ve been doing that for over a year in Florida,” the governor boasted. To bask in that feeling — even if it is only that — is to ignore the heavy toll the coronavirus exacted in Florida, one that is not yet over. More than 32,000 Floridians have died, an unthinkable cost that the state’s leaders rarely acknowledge. Miami-Dade County has averaged more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the past two weeks, one of the nation’s most serious outbreaks. And Florida is thought to have the highest concentration of B.1.1.7, the more contagious virus variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Yet Florida’s death rate is no worse than the national average, and better than that of some states that imposed more restrictions, despite its large numbers of retirees, young partyers and tourists. Caseloads and hospitalizations across most of the state are down. The tens of thousands of people who died were in some ways the result of an unspoken grand bargain — the price paid for keeping as many people as possible employed, educated and, some Floridians would argue, sane. “There’s no better place to have spent the pandemic than Miami,” said Patricia García, a freelance writer who moved from New York in 2017. Her 5-year-old daughter has been in school since August. She put her 1-year-old son in day care in July. García, a 34-year-old Democrat, said she found herself unexpectedly defending DeSantis’ policies to her friends up north. “People here, they’ve been able to work. The kids have been able to go to school,” she said. “We have this reputation in Florida of being all Florida Man and crazyland. But I’d much rather be in Florida than California, New York or Chicago.” Florida’s approach infuriated many people. When the state did not close beaches, there was national outrage, though the decision seems obvious in retrospect, given how much safer people are outside. Out-of-state relatives of retirees worried about the risks to their loved ones. But DeSantis made it a priority to protect the state’s many older residents, banning visitors in nursing homes until October and swiftly moving people 65 and older (and beginning Monday, 60 and older) to the front of the line for vaccines. Florida also did not allow hospitals to discharge coronavirus patients back into nursing homes, unlike New York, a policy that likely avoided more fatalities. However, long-term care facilities still account for a third of Florida’s virus deaths, and while deaths are at their lowest levels since November, other signposts are more worrying. The number of COVID-19 patients in the critical care unit at Jackson Health, the state’s largest public hospital system, increased during one week this month by 10% before starting to decline, said Dr. Peter G. Paige, chief clinical officer. “Obviously, we have to keep our guard up,” he said. Florida never imposed a statewide mask mandate, and the governor in September banned local governments from enforcing their own local orders. This week, DeSantis wiped out any outstanding fines related to virus restrictions, stating that most of the restrictions “have not been effective.” Florida ranks in the lower third of states when it comes to vaccinations. The rollout has been confusing and uneven: After weeks of trying unsuccessfully to get a shot, Joan Brewer, 82, who lives in Palm Beach County, thought she had snagged an appointment at a nearby Publix grocery store — only to find after registering that the slot was in Gulf Breeze, in the Florida Panhandle. “That’s a 9-1/2 hour drive, without stops!” she said. (She eventually got a dose at a Federal Emergency Management Agency mass vaccination site in Miami.) Try to buy a home and the experience is frustrating for a different reason: an open house will have 30 cars parked outside. Though Florida’s population growth has slowed during the pandemic, documentary stamps, an excise tax on real estate sales, were 15% higher in January than they were a year ago. Filing fees for new corporations were 14% higher. Alex Pis-Dudot, a real estate agent who has recently knocked on doors in the upscale Miami suburb of Coral Gables to inquire if homeowners might want to sell, said he recently contacted another agent about a house that had been listed for less than a week. She told him that 20 couples had made appointments to see it — and that the seller had already gotten an offer from an investor for $20,000 above the asking price. “It’s a circus right now,” Pis-Dudot said. Macchialina, a well-loved Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, closed for a few days this month after a staff member tested positive for the virus. But the restaurant has been able to operate through most of the pandemic thanks to Florida’s early reopening (and an outdoor courtyard). During the worst of the pandemic, Macchialina laid off 25 employees. Business is still down, but “we can’t complain,” said Michael Pirolo, executive chef and owner. His brother had to permanently shutter his Brooklyn restaurant last April thanks to the long lockdown in New York. “We kind of get this bad rap around the world for not following the rules, because we’re open,” Jacqueline Pirolo, his sister and managing partner, said of Florida. “But for the most part, our clientele that comes to dine with us follows all the rules. We’ve been able to open and to do this safely, and that’s kind of the middle ground.” Rolando Aedo, chief operating officer for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, said about half of restaurant workers and 90% of hotel workers were laid off last year, a loss of about 150,000 jobs practically overnight. Now the volume of reservations on the OpenTable app is at about 97% of what it was just before the pandemic hit Florida, he said. Hotel occupancy is down nearly 20%, which is better than what industry watchers expected. Hotels are busily booking rooms on Miami Beach, despite the city’s efforts to dissuade spring breakers from coming. “Unfortunately, we’re getting too many people looking to get loose,” Mayor Dan Gelber said. “Letting loose is precisely what we don’t want.” At sunset recently, couples and small groups strolled down Ocean Drive, flitting in and out of sidewalk restaurants. Nightclubs like Mango’s Tropical Cafe, a South Beach staple, remain closed. Garage parking costs a whopping $20, part of a spring break price hike. A cluster of friends from Indiana walked off the beach last week in towels and swimsuits. “It was cold at home, and we were trying to have a good time,” said Alli Hahn, 22, a college senior. They found round-trip plane tickets for $96 and a cheap Airbnb rental. So far, it has been a subdued getaway. Police officers are enforcing a ban on beach drinking. Curfew is at midnight. But it’s Florida, and it’s spring. “After a full year, I just needed to get away,” said Christine Gordon, 22. A sign nearby reminded them to “wear a mask at all times.” None of them did. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pacers' Caris LeVert scores 13 in triumphant return from cancer surgery

    Caris LeVert's Pacers debut was also his first game since having a cancerous mass removed from his kidney in January.

  • Colorado Democrats declare war on plastics

    Colorado is positioning to take down single-use plastic, with Democratic leaders pushing measures at the state and local levels.Why it matters: Plastic poses harm to the environment because it never truly breaks down, but it became a lifeline for restaurants that offered takeout during the pandemic and a ban could increase costs for consumers, according to opponents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat’s happening: A bill advanced Thursday at the Capitol that would ban restaurants and retailers from using single-use plastic bags and plastic foam containers.It would also give cities the power to set their own curbs — a particular pain point for opponents who argue the clause could create a confusing policy patchwork. What's next: More action is taking place at the local level.Fort Collins will ask voters next month to ban plastic bags at grocers. Colorado's mountain towns are working to strengthen their plastic bag bans after they say Walmart found a "loophole."Denver Councilwoman Kendra Black tells Axios that she’s crafting a proposal that would require customers to "opt in" for single-use plastic items.Flashback: Black passed a bill last year that puts a 10-cent fee on plastic and paper bags in Denver, but the rollout was delayed to July 1 due to the pandemic.Yes, but: The overhaul may be favored and expectedly pass with Democrats in charge, but it still faces resistance.A poll from the plastics industry shows a majority of Colorado voters opposed a state-level ban on single-use plastic bags, the Denver Business Journal reports.The intrigue: An alternative bill, backed by the American Chemistry Council, came forward Thursday that would impose fees on the packaging producers of takeout food containers rather than mandate outright bans.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

    The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles in a pair of statements that also said President of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of President for Tesla Heavy Trucking, effective March 11. Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring. Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.