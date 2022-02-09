Amid rise in threats, NM judges push for new legal protections

Feb. 9—SANTA FE — One New Mexico judge told lawmakers he recently had a slab of concrete thrown at his car outside his home.

Another said threats of sexual violence have been directed at her and broader threats have been made about her children.

And New Mexico's Supreme Court chief justice told the story of a Taos judge who ultimately stepped down from the bench due to the mental toll of threats made in response to a 2018 ruling in a child abuse case.

The unusually personal stories have been shared by judges who are urging lawmakers during this year's 30-day legislative session to make it a crime to threaten a judge.

"There is a very real need for this," New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Vigil said during a recent House committee hearing. "Times have changed and threats are gaining in their frequency and their intensity."

"Judges should not be threatened with bodily harm simply for doing their jobs," he added during a later committee meeting.

In 2021, he said there were five threats made against courthouses and 10 threats against judges, according to the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts.

The legislation being considered this year, House Bill 99, would make it a fourth-degree felony for anyone convicted of threatening judges or their family members with great bodily harm or property damage.

It would also make it a misdemeanor crime to share a judge's personal information to someone else with the specific intent to do harm or interrupt judicial proceedings.

The bill has passed its first two House committees without a single "no" vote and could be debated on the chamber floor this week.

It's sponsored by a bipartisan group of House members, including Reps. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, and Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque.

In an interview Tuesday, Lane said the legislation stemmed from a request made by judicial branch leaders in the run-up to this year's session.

A bipartisan group of attorneys in the House then worked together to craft the legislation, he said.

"I think everybody — right or left — recognizes the need to keep the judiciary independent and free from fear when they make their decisions," Lane told the Journal.

He also pointed out during a recent committee hearing that it's already a crime to threaten witnesses in criminal cases.

In addition, passage of the law could make it easier to recruit judges in New Mexico, Lane said.

However, while the bill has received bipartisan support at the Roundhouse, there have been questions raised about some of its implications.

For instance, Rep. Zach Cook, R-Ruidoso, who ended up voting for the bill, expressed concern about whether the legislation could infringe on free speech rights, especially since threats made on social media could be grounds for prosecution under the proposed law.

But judges who have spoken up about their experiences during this year's legislative session say the threats have driven some judges to leave their jobs.

"When judges are making decisions based on fear for the consequences of their decisions, we are eroding the very fabric of our democracy," 2nd Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos told members of a House committee during a recent hearing.

New Mexico's top prosecutor has also expressed his support for the proposal.

Specifically, Attorney General Hector Balderas expressed concern during a recent committee hearing about the increase in threats against judges, while specifically citing the 2020 killing of a federal judge's son in New Jersey.

He said passing a law making it a crime to threaten New Mexico judges could be a preventative measure.

"We don't want to be talking about an attack on a judge in retrospect or in hindsight," said Balderas.