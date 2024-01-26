Amid shelter crisis, migrants sleeping at Logan Airport a ‘daily’ occurrence

Dozens of migrants could be seen sleeping inside a Logan Airport terminal on Thursday night amid an ongoing shelter crisis in the Commonwealth.

At Terminal E, families could be seen sprawled out on the floor with blankets and their belongings, seemingly with nowhere to go.

“We continue to see migrants at the airport on a daily basis,” a spokesperson for Massport said. “And we coordinate with the state to transport the people to the welcome centers.” Officials say they come to the airport a number of different ways and arrive at all hours of the day.

Airport staff who speak Haitian Creole and Spanish aid those who need it to try to get to a welcome center.

But the centers are rapidly filling up, and Governor Maura Healey is asking Congress for help.

“We need funding here in Massachusetts, I need help to cover the costs, and they got to pass reform on the border,” she said.

However, Governor Healey says the state is making do with what they have to house people.

This is not the first time the state has struggled to house migrants.

In November, emergency shelters filled up quickly, but a push to get the migrants work authorizations proved an effective way to ease the burden on the shelters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

