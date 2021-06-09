Amid shocking claims and a career spiral, Armie Hammer enters rehab in Florida: report

After an exceedingly tumultuous 2021, Armie Hammer is seeking help.

“The Social Network” star has reportedly entered a rehab facility near Orlando, Florida, Vanity Fair first reported.

But his alleged treatment has nothing to do with the pandemic.

Three sources told the outlet that the actor, 34, will get therapy for drug, alcohol and sex addiction at the in-patient center in the Sunshine State.

The embattled father of two had a rougher year than most. Multiple women accused the movie star of abuse, rape and sending cannibalistic text messages (yeah, it’s weird) starting in January.

Even before the initial shocking claims emerged, the “Call Me By Your Name” star had split with wife, bakery owner Elizabeth Chambers, in July 2020. Rumors of infidelity were said to be a major cause of the end of their 10 year marriage.

Since the split, Chambers holed up in the Cayman Islands (where Hammer spent some of his childhood) with the estranged couple’s two young kids, 4 and 6. An eyewitness tipped off VF that he was at the airport there May 29, apparently leaving for Florida.

Hammer, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, has strongly denied all claims, but has lost a number of jobs since the scandal erupted. One big project: He was due to costar with Jennifer Lopez in “Shotgun Wedding,” but was axed at the last minute.

The California native also was let go from mobster drama “The Offer” and dropped by his talent agency as well as his publicist, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear if Hammer still has any representation.