Amid soaring costs, South Bend's Rebuilding Our Streets plan to repair roughly 80 streets

Crews on Friday work to repair Hill Street, which is shut down from Jefferson Boulevard to Colfax Avenue, in the third year of the Rebuilding Our Streets initiative. City leaders say the program will be over its three-year budget by about $12 million because of soaring construction costs.

SOUTH BEND — The process of repairing more than 80 streets this construction season is underway, and it's forecast to be about 50% more expensive than planned.

Entering the third year of South Bend's Rebuilding Our Streets initiative, the city has so far spent about $27 million. That amount already exceeds the three-year budget of $25.4 million.

City engineer Kara Boyles said Friday that an additional $10 million or so is projected to be spent this year to repair 18 lane miles. The budget for 2023 was about $6.7 million.

It's no secret why the costs are up, Public Works Director Eric Horvath said. Prices of asphalt and other materials, as well as labor costs, have risen drastically in the past two years. About 85% of South Bend's 1,224.3 miles of roads are asphalt.

Rebuilding Our Streets formally began in 2021. The multi-year investment came in response to residents consistently rating the maintenance of streets and other infrastructure lowest among all city services.

Maple Street, in the Near West Side neighborhood, is one of more than 80 streets to be repaired this year as part of the Rebuilding Our Streets initiative.

In a 2022 community survey, only 19% of residents said they were satisfied with street stewardship. More named road repairs as a top priority than any other program.

The city's 10-year goal is to increase the average score of its street system to a seven out of 10 according to the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating, or PASER, scale.

In 2020, the average PASER score was a six. This year, it's at 6.17. About 13% of streets are considered "poor" or "failed," while 20% of streets are in "fair" condition. That leaves two thirds of city streets rated "good" or "excellent."

The 2021 plan showed that South Bend had more roads rated good or fair and fewer roads rated poor than most of seven comparable Indiana cities that were sampled, including Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Terre Haute.

Where and when South Bend road work will occur

A truck reverses down Hill Street, which is among the earliest to close for repairs as part of the third year of the Rebuilding Our Streets initiative. City leaders say the program will be over its three-year budget by about $12 million because of soaring construction costs.

Crews this week began paving, which requires the streets to close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Repairs to each street are expected to take three to five days to finish, and overall construction will likely wrap up in early November. The city will put up signs before work begins to alert residents, business owners and drivers of the coming closures.

Two online maps track Rebuilding Our Streets. A construction map allows residents to monitor progress and see where work is scheduled. A separate street conditions dashboard shows the current conditions of every street in South Bend.

More than 80 streets will be remade in the initial phase of work and about 30 more may be announced later, according to a city press release. The complete list of streets to be addressed can be found at southbendin.gov/streetsplan.

