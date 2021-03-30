Amid spring break uproar, Miami Beach mayor proposes 2 a.m. South Beach alcohol cutoff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Vassolo
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amid resident uproar about spring break and the South Beach party scene, Mayor Dan Gelber is once again calling for a rollback of alcohol sales in the entertainment district — this time to 2 a.m. And if the City Commission won’t approve it, he said residents should place it on the November ballot themselves.

Gelber, who proposed a midnight cutoff for alcohol sales in July, renewed his appeal to commissioners on Tuesday hours after Miami Beach residents appeared before a county board to vent frustrations with the city’s nightlife industry.

“While there are some who clearly will fight some of these ideas tooth and nail, there are others who I think would like to see them implemented,” Gelber told the Miami Herald.

The memo he released Tuesday outlines a dozen policy changes he is proposing for the South Beach party district.

The memo includes proposals to ban “oversized drinks and Hookah pipes” at sidewalk cafes in the district, remove noise exemptions for Ocean Drive bars and restrict the renting of motorized vehicles like three-wheel “slingshots” that are popular among tourists. Also included is a request for increased police staffing, zoning changes to incentivize office and residential uses, and increasing the city’s cultural events budget.

Under the alcohol crackdown, businesses could apply for a “late-night club license” if they have adequate security and a record of complying with city laws, the memo says. Currently, alcohol can be served until 5 a.m. citywide.

Although more specific details of the proposals were not made available Tuesday, South Beach’s three main strips — Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue from Fifth to 16th streets — will be impacted by some or all of Gelber’s plan, he told the Miami Herald.

Gelber asked the city administration to “prepare legislation” to present to the commission. But Gelber said if the proposals are rejected, residents should push it through as a voter referendum.

“The current business model has been decades in the making; we cannot take decades to reverse it,” he said in a video message released with the memo. “The time for patience is over. The time for change is now.”

The crush of spring break crowds in South Beach has thrust the city into national news and led to an emergency curfew in the entertainment district and restrictions for entry into the city.

Last Saturday, dozens of residents rallied outside City Hall to complain about the hard-party profile in South Beach and the city’s handling of the crowds. On Tuesday, a group of about 20 residents addressed the Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board during a meeting on Ocean Drive to discuss tensions surrounding spring break.

Scott Schrey, 52, told the board the rowdy party scene has been a constant problem in South Beach for years — but spring break has amplified it.

“It’s not stopping, and it’s every weekend,” he said. “It was just doubled up because of the spring break, which is actually a good thing because here we are. Now what do we do? Something’s got to change.”

Helena Velasquez, left, holds a sign as Miami Beach residents gathered outside City Hall to protest the city&#x002019;s handling of spring break on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Helena Velasquez, left, holds a sign as Miami Beach residents gathered outside City Hall to protest the city’s handling of spring break on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

In a city that is known for its nightlife, proposed restrictions on alcohol sales have long been a touchy subject.

In July, Gelber proposed a similar list of policy proposals to “reimagine” South Beach as an arts and culture district. He called on the commission to move up the “last call” for alcohol to midnight and set up an alcohol-control board to authorize conditional exemptions for well-functioning businesses. The rollback was rejected by the city commission.

Critics of his proposal pointed to the fact that violent crime and rowdy partying haven’t died down in South Beach despite the midnight curfew or noise restrictions currently in effect due to COVID-19.

In 2017, then-Mayor Philip Levine unsuccessfully tried to move up the “last call” for alcohol to 2 a.m. The rollback went to a referendum, and about 65% of voters rejected it. Two of Ocean Drive’s most popular businesses, Mango’s Tropical Cafe and the Clevelander South Beach, lobbied hard against the referendum and won.

But both Gelber and Levine, who have discussed the proposals, said they believe that residents will back the alcohol-sales rollback on the heels of a spring break period that has at times been chaotic and violent.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber gives his 2021 State of the City address at the New World Center on Monday, March 15.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber gives his 2021 State of the City address at the New World Center on Monday, March 15.

“I know there’s an appetite for a plan right now and I figured by distilling it into an actual series of proposals, people would be able to get behind it accordingly,” Gelber said.

Levine, who noted a “sense of urgency” among residents, said he has heard from some residents that they would support launching a referendum campaign to curb the hard-party scene in South Beach.

“The mayor is one vote of seven. If you don’t have a commission that’s listening to the will of the people, then eventually they get either voted out of office or recalled,” he said. “I think it’s very unfortunate that a referendum may be needed to go around the Commission, direct to the residents of Miami Beach to help Mayor Gelber move his agenda forward.”

Recommended Stories

  • Colts to host Bucs for 17th game in 2021

    17th game now official.

  • Republicans flip flop on an NC voting rule, then mock critics of their new position

    Republicans unanimously supported this voting provision 12 years ago. Now they want to kill it.

  • This Floating Hotel Concept in Qatar Rotates 360 Degrees to Generate Its Own Electricity

    It's part 5-star hotel, part giant hydro generator.

  • Jewish genocide lawyer, son of Holocaust survivors, confronts past with poetry

    Menachem Rosensaft, the son of two Holocaust survivors who became an international lawyer specialising in genocide, has spent much of his life trying to reconcile the horrors of the past with his Jewish faith. Rosensaft was born in 1948 in military barracks housing displaced persons, including survivors like his mother of the nearby Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp. Around 50,000 prisoners died at Bergen-Belsen, among them Anne Frank.

  • Texas high-speed rail could be first in line for funding from Biden, Congress

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants bullet trains in Texas, and Congress may be ready to provide funding.

  • Disneyland Resort Begins Planning with City of Anaheim for Possible New Attractions and Experiences

    The plans are part of the company's DisneylandForward initiative — a "multiyear public planning effort" that is aimed at adding more experiences to the existing parks' footprint

  • No Odor on Rangers in '21; team moving on from longtime 2B

    The Texas Rangers are moving on from another piece of their past after informing Rouged Odor that he would no longer be part of the team. Odor, the starting second baseman for seven seasons before being switched to third base this spring, was told Monday that there was no longer a spot for him to play every day and that he wouldn't be on the opening-day roster. “It’s strictly a baseball move, and it’s more of an organizational move kind of forward,” manager Chris Woodward said.

  • Miami-Dade’s COVID spread complicating mayor’s plan to lift midnight curfew next week

    Test results for COVID-19 are heading the wrong way in Miami-Dade County, a slight shift that’s complicating a plan Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a month ago to lift the county’s midnight curfew next week if testing statistics improved.

  • Pfizer to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada, J&J doses due in April

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has agreed to accelerate the delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation are due to arrive at the end of April, Canadian officials said on Tuesday. Canada has lagged the United States and Britain in getting its nearly 38 million citizens vaccinated, but the federal government says the vaccine ramp-up inoculations are underway. Pfizer/BioNTech SE will deliver 5 million more doses in June than previously expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

  • Man hit by rubber bullet sues Tampa, says cops used ‘excessive force’ in protests

    TAMPA — Jordon Coury was one man in a sea of hundreds marching through downtown Tampa on May 31, praying, crying and cursing at Tampa police officers while demanding justice for George Floyd. For hours, police in riot gear monitored the ebb and flow of the group. Then, as the sun began to set on a sweltering day over Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, a shaky cell phone video showed one police ...

  • Regé-Jean Page Won His First Award for ‘Bridgerton,’ and Lady Danbury Would Be So Proud

    Page said it's the "highest honor" to receive this NAACP Image Award.

  • CAA Amplify Town Hall To Address Surge Of Violence Against Asians; Kelly Marie Tran, Lisa Ling, Simu Liu, H.E.R. And More Set To Make Appearances

    At the top of the pandemic, when former reality show host Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “China Virus” and “Kung Flu”, violence and harassment against Asians and Asian Americans started to surge. This all came to a head on March 16 when Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Paul Andre […]

  • 9 Minutes and 29 Seconds: Prosecutor’s Opening Statement in Chauvin Trial Reveals Real Time Ex-Cop’s Knee Was on George Floyd’s Neck

    In opening statements in the trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, prosecutors took pains to explain the full horror of the officer’s subjugation of the Black man last summer by placing his knee on his neck.

  • South Beach curfew calmed spring break. City to extend crackdown despite business pleas.

    Miami Beach’s spring break crackdown may have evoked backlash from business owners and inspired late-night TV parodies, but city leaders said Monday that emergency curfew and travel restrictions had made a difference: crowds last weekend were smaller and calmer than in past weeks.

  • More than a million migrants expected at U.S.-Mexico border this year - U.S. official

    A top U.S. border official said on Tuesday he expects more than a million migrants will arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, a sign of a growing humanitarian challenge for President Joe Biden on the southwest border. If the figures reach 1 million, it could mirror a similar increase in border crossings in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency, when nearly 978,000 migrants were taken into custody. More migrants typically cross between April and June, Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, told reporters.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Partners With May Lee and Fashion Nova to Donate $50,000 to Fighting Anti-Asian Hate

    Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Fashion Nova and journalist/activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to a nonprofit advancing the rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. The donation, made to Advancing Justice Atlanta, is Megan’s expression of support for the Asian American community amid the rise of anti-Asian attacks, reports People. On Sunday, Megan took to Instagram to announce the donation and share her thoughts about the recent mass shooting in Atlanta that led to the death of eight people.

  • NYPD seeking more information on brutal subway attack

    The disturbing video shows one man punching another in the head and choking him until he appears to lose consciousness. No one could be seen helping or intervening.

  • How a COVID-Infested Cruise Ship Devolved Into Class Warfare

    HBOOn the final evening of a two-week cruise with stops in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan, the 3,700-plus passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess ship received a message from their captain.“Please be advised that we have been notified that a Hong Kong resident who traveled for five days on Diamond Princess from Yokohama to Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus,” he announced. “As you can see ladies and gentlemen, the situation is under control and therefore there are no reasons for concerns.”Yet as history would quickly show, that was far from the case. By the time guests and workers were allowed off the boat after weeks of quarantining, more than 700 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 passengers had died.HBO’s new documentary The Last Cruise, premiering on March 30 and directed by Hannah Olson, revisits what was described as a “completely chaotic” situation, using footage from cruise guests and crew members who captured how the virus ripped through the ship in real time.Passengers detail how their cheery and long-awaited vacation quickly became tinged with anxiety and fear of the life-threatening virus. They filmed uneventful days locked inside their cabins, taking nasal swab tests, and their partners being taken to hospitals by doctors in hazmat suits when their COVID tests came back positive. Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy’s Cocktail Special Is an Instant Serotonin BoostMeanwhile, crew members take viewers below deck, where workers who were already operating under intense conditions for low pay had to bury their collective panic when the boat went into quarantine, trying their best to keep things running smoothly and the thousands of people onboard fed and healthy.Olson, who also directed the HBO documentary Baby God about fertility abuser Dr. Quincy Fortier, told The Daily Beast that she had hundreds of hours of footage from passengers and crew to work with when she first began making the film last March.Drawn to this early pandemic story before the world really knew what this deadly virus would bring, Olson said she sensed something big was about to happen. “No one knew how much our lives would change forever, but I think I knew enough in those early days that the origin story would remain interesting,” she said. “This was the first major COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, so it was kind of the first time we knew that this was maybe coming closer or expanding beyond Wuhan.”“When I started looking into the story, I realized there was this massive trove of footage from every deck, from every level in the social hierarchy,” Olson added. “I think it became, for me, as much of a story about what happens in a crisis and how we narrate it.”When the Diamond Princess embarked on its Southeast Asia tour on January 20, there were only four reported cases of COVID outside of China, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Passengers paid no mind to the virus, and why would they? Princess Cruises ensured guests they would be safe, plus the U.S. government didn’t seem like it was taking the issue too seriously. Two days after the WHO report, former President Donald Trump said the U.S. had the virus “totally under control.”“It’s going to be just fine,” he assured the American public.So, cruise guests took advantage of the bustling port cities, filming their vacations as they explored markets and kayaked in idyllic waters. Some even scoffed at local officials who began taking their temperatures and questioning them as they stepped off the vessel. “It was inconveniencing my trip,” one quipped.While docked in Hong Kong on Chinese New Year, an elderly couple explained they had been cautioned by family members to not get off the boat because of rising COVID case numbers. “We were like, ‘What?’ We really hadn’t heard anything about this,” the guest said. “At that time, we were thinking, [we’re] having that Asian experience wearing a mask! You’d never do that in the United States.”Footage from onboard shows the boat operated as usual, even when the captain announced on February 3, 2020, that someone had tested positive and was being treated, with the common areas still bustling, dining rooms packed, and entertainers interacting with guests. Even after Japanese health officials boarded the ship to administer COVID tests to passengers, people were allowed out of their rooms and continued on as if everything was normal.But reality eventually set in and the mood shifted. Guests were told they would be quarantined inside their rooms and began filming their reactions to the steadily growing number of infected passengers onboard. In clips seemingly sent to loved ones, they give updates on the virus and crack wry jokes about the movie Groundhog Day being available to watch on television.Viewers experience the panic along with the guests, which Olson said was done deliberately. “I wanted it to be an experiential film where the viewer is transported back to the feelings that we all had early on in the pandemic: not knowing what’s happening, denial, confusion, terror.”“It was really important for me not to include experts in the film,” she continued. “I wanted to limit the information that the viewer had to what was known at the time by those on the boat. The news coverage of the time was fascinating because it’s such an information vacuum and I think that’s part of what was so scary.”There’s a noticeable difference between the attitudes of the crew workers and the passengers, who still treated their quarantine like an extended vacation. They complained about the dessert and how the room service wasn’t quite up to par. “I could actually sense anxiety with the crew, to me they weren’t as friendly as they were… it was more businesslike,” one traveler said. His wife agreed and chimed in, “They weren’t getting tips anymore.”But the crew was still working long, grueling shifts and delivering three meals a day to passengers, all while knowing they were being directly put in harm’s way. “We felt like only the rich would be taken care of,” a pastry chef explained. “It’s not only the passengers who are threatened by this virus, so why are we still working?”That was another draw to the story for Olson, explaining she was curious about how the virus played out in a social aspect. “Cruise ships have such a built-in caste system with passengers and crew, and then even among the crew there’s a hierarchy,” she said. “It was a way for me to look at how this crisis affected people in different social standings in different classes.” HBO “I was reading that the ship was in quarantine and at the same time the crew was still working, still eating in shared mess halls, sleeping in tightly-packed quarters below the waterline, and delivering 3,000 meals a day. I’m like, ‘Wait, they’re not in quarantine?’ So, who gets to count as being a human being? For me, this became a story about who gets to take shelter, who gets to be in quarantine, and who has to be a human shield,” explained Olson.She pointed out that despite being entertainers, waiters, pastry chefs, and dishwashers, the crew became “de facto nurses” to take care of the guests, despite never signing up to be put in that position.“It was wild to me that was almost automatic… it’s assumed,” Olson said. “That experience mirrored what we saw later with so many essential workers. It’s assumed that the grocery store workers will continue to work, because why? Because they need the money. It’s the same on the boat—there was no recourse for anyone because everyone is depending on these jobs. It’s especially the assumption of service from the people who rely on the service jobs.”One of the most jarring elements of the Diamond Princess story was that it was essentially a case study for how COVID operates and spreads, yet the U.S. government didn’t act on it. It was from the Diamond Princess that scientists and medical experts learned the virus was airborne and that asymptomatic people could still transmit the virus to others.“The government was telling me to wash my hands, don’t worry about buying masks, [and to] stay home if you’re feeling sick [and] I was watching the CDC board the Diamond Princess in hazmat suits,” she said. “I feel the boat is kind of a microcosm because they’re making some of the same mistakes that we did, just maybe six weeks earlier. If we’d only listened. The information was there, it just wasn’t acted upon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • RICK AND MORTY Reveals Season Five Trailer and June Premiere Date

    Oooooh weeee! Rick and Morty is returning this June. And based on the show's season five trailer, things are going to get real weird for the Smiths. The post RICK AND MORTY Reveals Season Five Trailer and June Premiere Date appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Video shows ‘poor mama’ bear struggle to get rambunctious cubs across Connecticut road

    Some social media users related to the bear’s struggle.