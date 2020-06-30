Amid surge in coronavirus cases and mounting criticism, GOP leaders do about-face on masks

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage large swaths of the U.S., leading Republicans and even some right-wing television personalities have now come out in favor of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. The move signals what could be a broader shift in what has become a partisan issue, much to the dismay of public health officials.

“We must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday.

McConnell explained that wearing a face mask is less an act of self-preservation than one of altruism, since the primary function of a face mask, respirator or cloth covering is to keep the wearer from spreading his or her own viral particles to others. “Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves. It is about protecting everyone we encounter,” McConnell said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and President Trump in Washington on May 19. (Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also came out in favor of face coverings. “They should wear a mask,” he said, though most Republicans in his chamber have pointedly refused to do so, in contravention of a guidance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That guidance, in turn, was based on the advice of the attending physician of the U.S. Capitol.

At least some of these messages appear to be intended to get the attention of President Trump, who has turned the notion of wearing a mask into yet another of his cultural confrontations. Before touring an Arizona face mask factory in early May, the president mused that wearing a face covering was “politically correct.” It is not clear what he meant. He did not end up wearing a mask at the mask-making plant.

But even some of Trump’s most committed fellow culture warriors have broken ranks with the president. On Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity, who serves as a kind of informal chief of staff to Trump and often capably articulates the grievances of the Trumpian base, came out in favor of masks.

“I went to my grocery store every week. Guess what? They wore masks. Nobody at my grocery store, thank God, got coronavirus,” Hannity said. “I think they work.” Studies of how viral particles travel through the air, and how different fabrics can stop those particles from traveling, confirm that assertion.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy also came out in favor of masks on Tuesday. “I think that if the president wore one, it would just set a good example,” he said. “He’d be a good role model.”

The new attention on masks comes ahead of the Independence Day weekend, when people are likely to gather in large groups across the nation for celebrations. That could only exacerbate the rate of transmission. In some states, including California, infection spikes appear to have begun during the long Memorial Day weekend in late May.

In recent days, the virus has shifted from the Northeast, where it took root in March and April, to states like Florida, Arizona and Texas, where governors close to President Trump bucked public health advice and lifted lockdown measures in early May. Critics have said they did so recklessly, pointing to the thousands of new infections those states are now registering daily.

Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s director of emergency preparedness, issued seemingly unambiguous advice in a widely shared Tweet on Tuesday morning that simply had the word “masks,” in all caps, repeated more than 40 times.