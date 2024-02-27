Amid suspensions and injuries, short-handed Heat survive for impressive win over Kings. Takeaways

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 121-110 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center to improve to 2-0 on its four-game trip. The Heat continues the trip on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center (10 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) to complete the back-to-back set on the West Coast:

Amid suspensions and injuries, the Heat played without a chunk of its roster against a Kings team at full strength. But the Heat turned in an inspiring performance to continue its winning ways.

The Heat was without Thomas Bryant (league suspension), Jimmy Butler (league suspension), Tyler Herro (left knee hyperextension), Nikola Jovic (league suspension), Josh Richardson (right shoulder dislocation), Orlando Robinson (lower back spasms), Terry Rozier (right knee sprain) and Dru Smith (right knee surgery) on Monday.

That left the Heat with just 10 available players against the Kings. But that was enough to win its fourth straight game and end the Kings’ winning streak at three.

The first half included two lead changes and six ties, as both teams made runs. The Heat led by as many seven points and the Kings led by as many as 10 points before Miami entered halftime ahead 65-62 after a high-scoring first half.

But the Heat broke open the game with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Kings 36-19 to turn a three-point halftime lead into a 20-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

In that third quarter, Jaime Jaquez Jr. totaled 13 points and Kevin Love scored 10 points to fuel the Heat’s surge in the period.

Despite that huge lead, the game still came down to the final minutes.

After the Heat again pulled ahead by 20 points with 10:30 to play, the Kings went on a huge 25-7 run to cut the deficit to just two with 3:41 remaining.

The Heat stopped the Kings’ momentum there, though, as Jaquez hit two straight jumpers to push the lead back up to six. Caleb Martin then threw down a high-flying dunk to extend the Heat’s lead to eight with 49.1 seconds left, closing the door on the Kings’ comeback attempt.

Starting with those six unanswered points, the Heat closed the game on an 11-2 run to pull away on its way to the victory. The Kings scored just two points over the final 3:41 of the game.

Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo stepped into a bigger offensive role with Butler and Herro out, leading the charge on both ends of the court. Adebayo ended the night with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.

Jaquez closed with 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field.

Love added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

In the end, six Heat players finished with double-digit points.

Since losing seven straight games and then enduring a blunt but productive film session, the Heat has now won eight of its last 10 games to go from one game over .500 to seven games over .500.

With so many players unavailable, the Heat used another different starting lineup and it included newly-acquired guard Delon Wright.

The Heat used its 30th different starting unit in the 57th game of the season, opening Monday’s game with a lineup of Wright, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo.

Only the Memphis Grizzlies (33 starting lineups) and Dallas Mavericks (31 starting lineups) have used more different starting lineups this season than the Heat.

On the other end of the spectrum: The Heat’s opponent on Monday, the Kings, have used an NBA-low five different starting groups this season.

For Wright, it was an opportunity to play in his first game since joining the Heat during the All-Star break. He became available after agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards.

While Wright received a DNP-CD (did not play, coach’s decision) in his first game in a Heat uniform on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, he started and played 35 minutes in his second game with the Heat on Monday.

Wright produced quality minutes in his Heat debut, finishing with 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, 2-of-4 shooting on threes and 5-of-6 shooting from the foul line, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

The short-handed roster also created a rare opportunity for the Heat’s two-way contract players to play.

The Heat’s bench rotation on Monday included Kevin Love, Haywood Highsmith, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams.

That means two of the Heat’s three two-way contract players, Swider and Williams, played on Monday.

It marked Swider’s 11th NBA appearance of the season and just his second appearance in the Heat’s last 12 games. He closed Monday’s win scoreless in five minutes.

It marked Williams’ second NBA appearance of the season after signing a two-way contract with the Heat on Feb. 9. Williams also finished Monday’s win scoreless in three minutes.

Both Swider and Williams have been exceptional in the G League this season.

Swider is averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent on 10.1 three-point attempts per game in 16 appearances with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season.

Williams is averaging 20 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 37.8 percent on 5.8 three-point attempts per game in 34 appearances with the Skyforce this season.

Duncan Robinson struggled to make shots for the Heat, but he made an impact with his play-making ability on Monday.

It was another sign of Robinson’s continued growth, as he finished with just four points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting from three-point range but still found a way to contribute with his improved ball-handling and passing.

Robinson set a new career-high with 11 assists in Monday’s win. That surpassed his previous career-high of nine assists, which he recorded in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals last season.

In previous seasons, Robinson’s impact depended on whether his three-point shots were going in.

But Robinson has added other layers to his game and they have been on full display this season. He entered Monday averaging a career-high 2.8 assists per game and with a career-high 57 makes from within the restricted area this season.

Robinson’s evolution again made an appearance Monday.

The Heat is right back at it on Tuesday to complete the West Coast back-to-back set.

Following Monday’s win in Sacramento, the Heat will make the 90-minute flight to Portland for Tuesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers to complete its ninth of 13 back-to-backs this season. The Heat is 6-3 on the front-end of back-to-backs and 4-4 on the back-end of those back-to-backs.

The good news for the Heat is it’s expected to have more players available on Tuesday, with Butler and Jovic expected back after serving their one-game league-issued suspensions on Monday.

While Bryant will still be unavailable as he continues to serve his three-game suspension and Smith is out for the rest of the season, there’s a chance Herro, Orlando Robinson and/or Rozier could return against the Trail Blazers. However, Richardson is expected to miss his fifth straight game on Tuesday with a dislocated right shoulder.

Whoever is available, even on the second night of a back-to-back set, the Heat will still likely be betting favorites in Tuesday’s game against a Trail Blazers team that holds the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 15-41.

Portland will be short-handed against Miami, too, already ruling out Malcolm Brogdon, Moses Brown, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams III because of injuries.

The Heat is 18-8 this season in games against teams currently with a losing record.