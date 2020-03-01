Amid Syrian Carnage, Everybody’s Back is to the Wall

GAZIANTEP, Turkey—Over the last several days Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pulled out all the stops to try to deal with rapidly worsening situation in Syria. He has mounted a campaign to exert maximum pressure on his two purported allies, the adversaries Russia and the United States, and through the Americans, NATO and the European Union. But this very complicated game board no longer resembles a chess match. It's more like tic-tac-toe, a contest of blocked options where, in the end, nobody wins.

On Saturday, a day after the Russian airstrikes that killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Idlib province—Syria’s last rebel holdout that straddles the country’s northwest border with Turkey—Turkish drones launched devastating strikes against the Russian-backed forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They Turks the sprawling Abu Dhuhur and Kweiris military bases, in addition to a chemical weapons production site south of Aleppo city, all deep in Assad-controlled territory.

Later, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebel forces recaptured 20 villages that had been lost the previous week to a Russian-backed Assad regime advance in the southern Idlib countryside. The morning of Thursday, Feb. 27, Turkish and FSA forces in the east Idlib countryside also recaptured the strategic town of Saraqib. Located along the M5 highway linking Syria’s capital Damascus to the country’s commercial hub of Aleppo, the town fell just three weeks earlier, on Feb. 6, to pro-Assad forces.

The recapture of Saraqib represented the first significant victory for Turkey and it’s FSA proxies since August last year when Russian-backed pro-Assad forces launched a campaign that has since succeeded in taking control of more than one third of former rebel held territory in Idlib province.

The temporary momentum created by the liberation of Saraqib and other towns in Idlib has since created breathing room for Turkey and it’s proxies as Ankara continues to solicit aid abroad for its campaign to hold off Russian-backed aggression. But such aid may not be forthcoming, and, following an initial lull in pro-Assad attacks amid a renewed wave of talks, the Russian-led advance will likely resume.

Part of this can be attributed to rumors that the United States has made its support for a Turkish campaign in Idlib contingent on guarantees that Ankara renege it’s 2019 purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile defense system in exchange for the American Patriot Air Defense system. Such a move from the U.S. perspective would serve as a gesture of good will indicating Turkey’s inclination to end its much-touted rapprochement with Russia in favor of a closer relationship with the United States.

Turkish media reported that as of Feb. 21, U.S. officials supposedly had confirmed that Turkey had requested that the Patriot Air Defense system be deployed to its border with Syria in order to guard against Russian air strikes in Idlib. But even if that is the case, Ankara has repeatedly rejected American demands to renege on its purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

Doing so would anger Moscow and potentially jeopardize Turkey’s economic ties to Russia, in particular in the energy sector. Last January, Putin and Erdoğan met in Istanbul to celebrate the inauguration of the TurkStream pipeline. Capable of transporting 31.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to eastern Europe annually via Turkey, completion of the pipeline took five years and represents both a major boon to Turkey’s economy and an indication of closer ties between Ankara and Moscow. Ankara and Washington, meanwhile, remain at an impasse.

REFUGEES

Perhaps for this reason, as Turkish drones combed the skies in Idlib and Aleppo on Saturday, back in Istanbul President Erdoğan resorted to more sordid means of generating leverage among western countries.

On Friday, Turkish officials announced the temporary opening of Turkey’s border with Bulgaria and Greece for as many as 25,000 Syrian refugees in a last ditch attempt to force the EU, NATO and the U.S. to contribute more tangible military support for it’s campaign in Idlib.

On Saturday, Erdoğan called the decision a logical Turkish response to the EU’s failure to live up to its promises to help Turkey bear the financial burden of hosting refugees both within its borders and in Idlib.