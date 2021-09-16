Amid talk of unity at Safe Streets event in Glastonbury, political conflict over youth crime is clear

Sep. 16—GLASTONBURY — There was much talk of unity in the fight against juvenile crime at Wednesday evening's meeting of Safe Streets Connecticut at the Riverfront Community Center.

"This is not a city issue. This is not a suburban issue. This is not a rural issue," Rep. Thomas Delnicki, R-South Windsor, told the crowd of about 100 people. "This is a Connecticut issue, plain and simple."

Yet speakers left little doubt that the future of juvenile justice in Connecticut is a subject of political disagreement and conflict.

Laura Hancock, a leader of the Safe Streets group, which started in Glastonbury and has broadened its focus to the state as a whole, said House Speaker Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, was invited to attend Wednesday's meeting and didn't provide "the courtesy of a response." She listed legislators from other Connecticut cities, Bridgeport and New Haven, whom she said have also been uninterested in helping the group's cause.

JUVENILE CONTROVERSY

EVENT: PUBLIC MEETING OF SAFE STREETS CONNECTICUT ATTENDED BY ABOUT 100 PEOPLE AND HELD AT THE RIVERFRONT COMMUNITY CENTER IN GLASTONBURY

CONSENSUS: CONNECTICUT'S JUVENILE LAWS NEED TO CREATE GREATER ACCOUNTABILITY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE WHO COMMIT CRIMES

IMMEDIATE GOAL: SPECIAL SESSION OF LEGISLATURE TO ADDRESS JUVENILE CRIME

Two Democratic legislators — Jill Barry of Glastonbury and Jason Doucette of Manchester, whose district includes part of Glastonbury — expressed disappointment that House Democratic leaders haven't agreed to Republican calls for a special session of the legislature on juvenile crime.

But at least one speaker — Brian Donahue of Rocky Hill, who is a social worker — suggested a basis for common interest between city people and suburbanites on the issue. He said inner-city parents are "deathly afraid" that their children will be killed by police gunfire while committing crimes.

Donahue suggested that the group reach out to urban parents rather than make the issue one of "us versus them."

Story continues

Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Wallingford, told of one Hartford woman who wants to get a GPS monitoring bracelet for her child and has found that "there is no process for that."

While proposals to fight juvenile crime involve a thicket of complex details, the feeling expressed over and over at the meeting was that changes in the law over more than a decade have moved too far away from holding young people accountable for their actions.

Speakers blamed those changes for the increase in juvenile vehicle thefts and thefts of items from vehicles — and the violent crimes that have grown out of several of those incidents.

In one such incident, a teenager is accused of firing two shots at a woman who came to the door of her house on Talcott Road in Glastonbury shortly before 3 a.m. July 2 after seeing two youths in dark clothing approach her vehicle in her driveway, police say.

The teen, who was 17 at the time of the incident and is now 18, has been charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, and other crimes. Based on the seriousness of the charges, the case is likely to be transferred to adult court.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.