Amid tangled Haiti assassination plot, a mysterious figure emerges from the shadows

Jay Weaver, Jacqueline Charles
·9 min read

Since the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the growing cast of shadowy characters swept up in the investigation has resembled a scrambled jig-saw puzzle.

One of those characters, a Doral businessman, has just spoke out — in writing, through lawyers — to deny any intentional involvement in the killing and to claim he was duped by other malevolent actors, including a business associate.

Issuing a detailed “news release” to tell their client’s story is highly unusual, but so is the tangle of conflicting and outlandish stories coming out of Haiti.

This screenshot from the website of CTU Security in Doral shows its president, Venezuelan emigre Antonio Intriago. Captured Colombians accused of participating in the July 7, 2021, assassination of Haiti&#x002019;s president claim they were hired by Intriago&#x002019;s company CTU Security.
This screenshot from the website of CTU Security in Doral shows its president, Venezuelan emigre Antonio Intriago. Captured Colombians accused of participating in the July 7, 2021, assassination of Haiti’s president claim they were hired by Intriago’s company CTU Security.

Antonio Intriago, who has not been criminally charged, heads a company called CTU Security. The company provides protective services and security-related equipment. It was hired to provide security services for a Haiti-born physician with ambitions to lead his homeland.

Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who frequently traveled back and forth between Haiti and South Florida, is now in custody in the Caribbean nation in connection with Moïse’s assassination, along with several members of his security team — a team hired through Intriago’s firm.

Hoping to dig deeper into that connection, federal agents carried out search warrants at Intriago’s home and business. But his lawyers said in their news release that Intriago had already voluntarily turned over his cell phone and other electronic devices containing emails, messages and business records — so eager was he to show he had no involvement in any wrongdoing.

In the “news release,“ Intriago’s lawyers said the Venezuelan émigré was “the victim of an elaborate scheme by Haitian individuals to assume power,” including Sanon.

Sanon is accused by the national police of recruiting 26 Colombian gunmen and two Haitian Americans — through CTU — to kill the president in order to further his own “political objectives.”

But if Sanon’s plan to assume the presidency involved killing Moise, Intriago had no idea, Intriago’s lawyers said.

In their written declaration, the lawyers pointed toward a fired Haiti Supreme Court justice, Windelle Coq Thélot, saying she had become involved in the machinations and asked the CTU-recruited team to assist her in executing an arrest warrant against Moïse.

Thélot has not been seen publicly for a week, since Haitian police issued an arrest warrant for her in connection with the president’s killing. In an interview, Thélot told the Miami Herald that she has no connection to CTU Security or to the killing of Moïse.

In the news release, Intriago’s lawyers acknowledge that their client had learned that the CTU team had been asked to assist Thélot — but only in an attempt to arrest the president, not to kill him. The lawyers assert that Moïse was already dead when the security team arrived at the president’s home.

“Mr. Intriago was not in any way involved in the plotting to or killing of President Moise,” wrote Gilberto Lacayo, Christian Lacayo and Joseph Tesmond, the legal team, in the news release. “The [CTU] security contractors had no part in the death of the president. ... It is our belief that the president’s own bodyguards betrayed him.”

Intriago’s legal representatives provided no evidence to back up that claim.

Intriago finds himself at the center of parallel Haiti and U.S. criminal investigations — the former alleging he played a supporting role in what happened to the Haitian president and the latter focusing on whether the businessman and his associates violated the Neutrality Act.

The Neutrality Act makes it illegal for an American citizen to wage war against any country at peace with the United States, including attempting to overthrow its government.

Intriago’s principal criminal defense attorney, Tesmond, said in a text message that he sent the U.S. Attorney’s Office a letter on Wednesday to request that prosecutors preserve “any and all evidence of any type from any U.S. government agency ... in anticipation of potential future litigation.”

Fellow defense attorney Gilberto Lacayo said Intriago’s goal was to provide security for Sanon, including his plans for energy infrastructure projects in Jacmel and other Haitian cities. But he said the CTU Security owner was not aware of Sanon’s plan to overthrow the leader of Haiti’s government either through violent or peaceful means.

Over a two-week period, Intriago’s lawyers agreed to meet with Miami Herald reporters and share records that might shed light on their client. The meeting never occurred. Instead, they disseminated the news release — along with a cache of documents.

Not among the documents was CTU Security’s contract with Sanon, who is a pastor in addition to being a physician. That item might explain the formal understanding of the arrangement between Sanon and CTU. Also not included in the batch of documents was the company’s loan agreement with a South Florida businessman that was supposed to underwrite the cost of the security team protecting Sanon.

The Herald has learned the loan amount was for $172,000 — brokered by a Weston businessman named Walter Veintemilla, who raised the money from private investors — and it was to be paid back by Sanon with assets from the Haitian government after he took power.

Veintemilla’s lawyer, Robert Nicholson, told the Herald that the loan to CTU was meant to provide security for Sanon in his quest to replace Moise, and to help the firm obtain future security jobs for energy projects once Sanon became president. Nicholson said Sanon, Intriago, Veintemilla and others discussed the plans at multiple meetings in South Florida, including at the Tower Club in Fort Lauderdale, but that the goal was for a peaceful transition of power in Haiti.

Sanon, who has lived off and on in South Florida for at least 25 years, was introduced to Intriago by another Haitian American, James Solages, who was arrested in Haiti as part of the assassination case, according to sources familiar with their relationship.

Solages and another Haitian American in custody, Joseph Vincent, have told Haitian investigators that they worked solely as translators for the Colombians hired by CTU, and they too insist the plan was not to kill Moïse but to arrest him and take him to the presidential palace, where they would then install Sanon as the transitional head of a state.

The pretext for the &#x002018;arrest&#x002019; of Haiti President Jovenel Mo&#xef;se is a dubious 2019 arrest arrest warrant issued against Mo&#xef;se for &#x002018;assassination&#x002019; by Investigative Judge Jean Roger Noelcius. A crumbled copy of the warrant was found in one of the homes occupied by some suspects in Port-au-Prince.
The pretext for the ‘arrest’ of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse is a dubious 2019 arrest arrest warrant issued against Moïse for ‘assassination’ by Investigative Judge Jean Roger Noelcius. A crumbled copy of the warrant was found in one of the homes occupied by some suspects in Port-au-Prince.

The pretext for the ”arrest” would have been a dubious 2019 arrest warrant issued against Moïse “for assassination” by Investigative Judge Jean Roger Noelcius. No other details were provided in the document, a crumbled copy of which was found in one of the homes occupied by some of the suspects.

Noelcius’ whereabouts are unknown, and the warrant’s validity has been question by human rights defenders in Haiti who became aware of the warrant when another group of Haitians attempted to use it in February attempt to remove Moïse from office. That foiled attempt, which the president described as a coup and assassination plot after he had several people including another Supreme Court justice arrested, came amid a debate over the end date of his Moïse’s presidency.

The lawyers appended a Haitian declaration in which various political figures expressed their support for Sanon as the country’s next leader. They also included a copy of the arrest warrant.

The lawyers depicted Intriago as a person duped by many. In their document, they mentioned one of his own CTU associates by name. Without offering any proof, the associate was accused of taking the lead in recruiting the security team of mostly former Colombian soldiers and of claiming he was working for the FBI and had the agency’s support.

“When Mr. Intriago questioned the legality of providing security services for Dr. Sanon or anyone else in Haiti, [the associate] called his FBI contacts and Mr. Intriago became confident that the United States government knew exactly what was taking place in Haiti,” the news release said.

There is no credible evidence at this time of FBI involvement in the case. The FBI’s Miami field office, which is investigating the Haiti president’s assassination along with Homeland Security Investigations, declined to comment. Haiti does not have an FBI attache assigned to the country.

Intriago’s lawyers said in the written statement that their client did not actually train the Colombians on CTU’s security team or supply them with weapons, which would be another potential violation of the Neutrality Act. They said Intriago thought CTU’s team was still waiting for security and firearms permits from the Haiti National Police at the time of the assassination.

Haitian authorities have released photos of an impressive array of firearms described as having been seized during the capture of suspects.

They have not identified the weapon or weapons used to kill Moïse, who sustained 12 bullet wounds. His wife Martine was wounded but survived.

The lawyers said in their news release that just before the assassination, Intriago learned about a change in plans for his CTU team — that a Haitian justice had requested additional protection. They claimed the justice was going to accompany the national police and a district attorney in serving an arrest warrant on Moïse at his home.

The lawyers appended a copy of a Letter of Request for International Assistance, dated June 22, 2021, that bore a signature purportedly of Windelle Coq Thélot, the justice currently in hiding, and District Attorney Gerald Norgaisse, requesting help from Intriago.

It provided background on Moïse’s ascension to power after a fraud-plagued 2015 presidential election forced the vote to be rerun in 2016. It argued that his presidential mandate ended on Feb. 7, 2021 under the Haitian constitution and accused him of “illegally and unconstitutionally” extending his mandate and “maliciously omitted to call elections,” among other acts.

“I co-sign with a judge who issued the order of imprisonment for the crimes and violations reported, and a prosecutor who internally collect the feeling of Haiti to end these dark moments in the life of our Republic,” said the statement, provided as Exhibit D.

The justice-in-hiding and Norgaisse, who is not the permanent district attorney but a substitute, both denied to the Herald that their signatures were authentic. District Attorney Bedford Claude, who has been leading the investigation with police, backed up Norgaisse’s claim that “it is not his signature” on the letter.

In any event, Intriago’s lawyers stated in their news release that when the CTU contractors arrived at the presidential residence: “they found the president deceased, his wife wounded, and the house ransacked. “

More than 40 people have been arrested in the case, including a dozen Haitian police officers.

The investigation in Haiti is all so convoluted that on Thursday the country’s foreign minister asked the United Nations and the Caribbean Community for help in conducting an “international commission of inquiry.”

Saturday marks the one-month anniversary of the president’s assassination. To date, little light has been shed on who bankrolled the operation.

El Nuevo Herald staff writer Antonio Maria Delgado contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

    The staffer told investigators Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her, a charge he denies.

  • Haiti boosting security for judges amid assassination case

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian authorities have secured armed guards to bolster security for court personnel as they prepare to announce the judge who will oversee proceedings involving the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, a judicial official said Thursday. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, who is dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, said some judges he recently contacted about the case had told him they were worried about their safety. Court clerks have reported receiving threatening demands that they revise names and other details in reports on the July 7 attack that killed Moïse and seriously wounded his wife.

  • Juvenile arrested in fatal south Charlotte wreck. Pedestrian killed in a hit and run.

    Police file misdemeanor death by vehicle charge after motorcyclist killed at a south Charlotte intersection, continue search for driver in separate fatal wreck.

  • Want to pretend to live on Mars? For a whole year? Apply now

    Want to find your inner Matt Damon and spend a year pretending you are isolated on Mars? NASA has a job for you. To prepare for eventually sending astronauts to Mars, NASA began taking applications Friday for four people to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha.

  • Exclusive-U.S. starts flying migrant families into Mexico far from border - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday began flying Central American and Mexican families to southern Mexico in an effort to deter migration by bolstering a COVID-era expulsion policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, a person familiar with the matter said. Nearly 200 Mexican and Central American family members were expelled deep into Mexico on Thursday in what are expected to be regular flights, the person said. The flights, which will include adults, aim to disrupt a pattern of repeat crossings under a U.S. border policy known as Title 42.

  • US expands citizenship for children born abroad in win for same-sex couples

    Children born through surrogacy or IVF can now qualify, even without being related to the US parent.

  • Batyrgaziev, Ragan make Olympic history for pro boxers

    Albert Batyrgaziev became the first professional boxer to win an Olympic gold medal Thursday when the 23-year-old Russian conquered the featherweight division by beating Duke Ragan, a fellow pro. “I think that being here for any athlete means that it’s a professional or a near-professional experience," Batyrgaziev said through an interpreter.

  • Chiefs TE Travis Kelce scores endorsement deal with Hy-Vee

    As a part of his new endorsement deal with Hy-Vee, #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's foundation (@87Running) will earn $1,000 with every touchdown he scores beginning in 2021.

  • Coast Guard Offloads Record $1.4 Billion Worth of Cocaine and Marijuana in Florida

    The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded a record $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades in Florida, which was seized over a three-month span.

  • 2 Myanmar nationals charged in plot to attack U.N. ambassador in New York

    The pair set the scheme in motion last month with the help of an arms dealer based in Thailand, prosecutors say.

  • Protests in India mount after 4 men arrested in rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

    The girl belonged to one of Hinduism’s most oppressed castes and was found dead near a Delhi crematorium Sunday night.

  • USA's Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

    With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points. When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Steveson trailed Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out.

  • Kanye West's much-improved 'Donda' featuring The Weeknd, Jay-Z impressed in Atlanta stadium

    Kanye West enlisted Jay-Z, The Weeknd and other guests for a reworked version of his "Donda" album, which he played for fans in Atlanta.

  • After serving U.S. in war, Afghan translator starts new life in California

    It was a bittersweet reunion in America for two Afghan brothers who have fled violence and threats in their country. Sayed Abdul Wase Majidi, whose work as a translator for the U.S. military could make him a Taliban target in his homeland, landed late Thursday at Sacramento airport after being airlifted from Kabul and then going through U.S. government processing at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia. Majidi was among 200 Afghans the United States brought out a week ago in an effort to protect translators and others who risk Taliban retaliation because they or their relatives helped the U.S. military in a 20-year Afghanistan campaign that is now winding down.

  • Humane, orderly? Border photos show human disaster amid overflowing toilets

    The crush of 210,000 illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in July (the second-highest in history) has led to a human disaster at multiple crossing points, according to photos provided by the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Princess Anne Was Exempted from 'Gender Testing' When She Went to the Olympics

    The Princess Royal competed in team equestrian eventing at the 1976 Montreal Games

  • Olympics-Wrestling-American Steveson cruises into freestyle super heavyweight final

    CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) -U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson booked his place in the gold medal bout of the men's freestyle super heavyweight category without conceding a single point in his three bouts on Thursday. Steveson first beat former Asian champion Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority after five takedowns before he stunned Rio Games gold medallist Taha Akgul of Turkey 8-0 in the quarter-finals. The semi-final against Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur proved to be a tougher encounter, but 21-year-old Steveson managed to get a single leg takedown early and finished with another takedown in the final 10 seconds to win 5-0.

  • The Talk - Madelyn Cline was 'nervous' to Shoot 'Outer Banks' Season 2 with Boyfriend, Chase Stokes

    Friday on "The Talk" Madelyn Cline discusses what it's like filming "Outer Banks" with real life boyfriend, Chase Stokes. Elaine Welteroth asks, "How hard was it to separate your character's relationship from you own relationship once you two got back to work?" Cline reveals, "Not hard, because you know, season one we started as friends. We all started as friends, and we were incredibly close and we're still very close. In the off season we did decide to officially start dating. I think, you know, the biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It's very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal trouble to my workspace. I'm very much of a one-track mind kind of person. And so, we laid the groundwork first and foremost, and I was like, this is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don't bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other of our fellow castmates on the day. So, it wasn't hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship."

  • Suspected dynamite found in pickup after man fled arrest, Cass County Sheriff says

    The explosives were detonated by authorities at the scene because they were too dangerous to transport, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Report: Dolphins hosted four cornerbacks for tryouts on Thursday

    Report: Dolphins hosted four cornerbacks for tryouts on Thursday