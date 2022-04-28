Amid union fallout, Falls police chief reveals federal investigation subpoena

Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney, suspended following a no-confidence vote by the township police union, said Wednesday night he had received a grand jury subpoena related to a federal investigation.

He did not disclose details, but said in a statement that he has “retained legal counsel to investigate whether the chief’s cooperation in a federal investigation has any connection to the recent no confidence vote by PAFT or him being placed on administrative leave by Falls Township.”

Through a spokeswoman, Falls Township officials said they do not comment on personnel matters or ongoing internal investigations.

Falls police Lt. Nelson Whitney took over for Chief Bill Wilcox on Sept. 1, 2020.

The four-paragraph statement from Whitney’s attorney, Scott Pollins, is the first from the chief since he was placed on paid leave Tuesday following a 40-8-1 no-confidence vote by the members of the Police Association of Falls Township, which represents rank-and-file police officers in the 53-member department.

It's also the first, confirmed public revelation of a federal investigation in the township. Rumors of an investigation, which may extend beyond the township, have surfaced in recent years, but no one has ever acknowledged on the record that a probe is underway or detailed allegations.

The statement said that Whitney expressed “disappointment” in the no-confidence vote, but “he knows that the integrity and professionalism he has brought to the department since he became chief has not been popular with everyone.”

Whitney, who has served on the Falls police force for 33 years, was promoted to acting chief of the department in September 2020, and formally named chief in January 2021.

The chief has sought to make “cultural changes and implement efficient business practices” in the police department throughout his tenure on the force, according to the statement.

Under Whitney’s leadership the department started several community initiatives including a memorial marker program on township roads, pushed supervisors to approve body cameras for all officers and added two certified recovery specialists who respond with officers to overdose and substance abuse calls to help connect them with appropriate treatment.

More recently, he helped organize the donation of 45 bullet proof vests, boots, clothing and medical supplies to local Ukrainian organizations, which were sent to the Eastern European nation at war with Russia.

But in the last three years, at least five current and former Falls Township police officers have filed suits in Bucks County Court alleging the township and its police department discriminated, harassed and retaliated against them. Earlier this year, an outside arbitrator ordered Falls Township police department to reinstate a former officer who was terminated in 2020 for allegedly lying in a 2019 Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission complaint about serving on the township's Major Incident Response Team (MIRT).

The township has filed a petition in Bucks County Court seeking to have the order vacated.

