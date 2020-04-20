Amid vote-by-mail push, civil rights groups say in-person voting still needed during pandemic

As calls mount to expand vote-by-mail options for state primaries and the November election, advocacy groups have a warning: Don't reduce or eliminate in-person voting in the process.

In a joint publication released Monday, the NAACP and the liberal Center for American Progress say curbing or entirely cutting in-person options because of the coronavirus pandemic would "inadvertently disenfranchise" African American, disabled, American Indian and other voters who rely on same-day voter registration.

"To prevent the disenfranchisement of American citizens, any expansion of vote by mail must include preservation of in-person voting options for people who need them," the groups said in the report.

Their message comes as several states are working to expand vote-by-mail in case citizens are still advised to avoid public places in November because of the coronavirus. Democrats, including presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and former first lady Michelle Obama, have made vote-by-mail a rallying cry while President Donald Trump opposes changes.

Both groups support ensuring all Americans can vote by-mail if they choose – but they've flagged recent decisions of state officials to couple efforts with reducing in-person voting.

Lawrence University student Malcom Davis sanitizes his hands after voting during the Wisconsin primaries at Memorial Presbyterian Church, April 7, 2020, in Appleton, Wisc. More

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, ordered all voting in the state's July 7 primary be conducted by mail. Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state to entirely absentee voting for its May 19 primary. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgam, a Republican, suspended the requirement that each country have at least one polling site open on Election Day and "strongly encouraged" all-mail voting.

Ohio's April 28 primary, rescheduled from March 17, will be almost entirely by mail, with in-person voting limited to people with disabilities and residents without permanent addresses. Democratic primaries in Alaska, which occurred April 11, Kansas and Wyoming are each mail-only.

The push for vote-by-mail gained even more steam last week when Wisconsin primary voters were forced to weigh safety with exercising their democratic rights. Many stood in line for hours wearing face masks to brave their way to the polls, particularly in the state's largest city, Milwaukee, where only five voting sites were open.

But the report from the NAACP and CAP says black Americans are disproportionately disadvantaged by vote-by-mail because they are more likely to have changed their address and traditionally rely on in-person voting. In the 2018 midterm elections, 23.5% of white voters voted by mail, compared to 11% of black voters.

One in six voting-age individuals with disabilities in the U.S. requires in-person accommodations to vote, according to the organizations. This often includes people who are blind and others who have physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities and need assistance to vote privately.

People who live on tribal land often have limited access to postal service, the groups also said. Meanwhile, in-person voting is needed for same day-voter registration. In the 2016 general election, 1.3 million Americans used some form of same-day voter registration to cast their votes.