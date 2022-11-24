Amid war, fault lines show ahead of Central European summit

JUSTIN SPIKE
·4 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A summit of four Central European leaders in Slovakia on Thursday could be set to redefine a regional alliance that's under strain from diverging approaches to the war in Ukraine.

Fault lines within the bloc known as the Visegrad Four — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — have appeared in recent months over Hungary’s lukewarm support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, which has alienated Budapest's populist government from some of its strongest regional allies.

The meeting of the four prime ministers in Kosice, Slovakia, will be the first in months after previous V4 gatherings were cancelled, including a meeting of parliamentary leaders that was scrapped last week after being boycotted by Czech delegates over Hungary's continuing close ties with Moscow.

That boycott led Hungary's populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, to express doubt that Thursday's summit would even take place. At a conference in Budapest last week, he said the “geopolitical divergence” within the V4 over the war in Ukraine had made its dynamics “change significantly.”

“The Czechs and the Slovaks have ... expressed uncertainties and opinions that have downgraded the importance of the V4 within their foreign policy," Orban said. “Cooperation with the Poles isn’t easy either, because although there’s still agreement between us on the basic goals of the V4, the Russo-Ukrainian war has transformed this relationship and made it more complicated.”

The four, all former Warsaw Pact members during the Cold War, have historically distrusted and feared Russia after spending decades under Soviet domination in the 20th century.

Yet as governments across the European Union, and perhaps especially those on the bloc's eastern flank, have sought to place sanctions on Moscow and deprive the Russian economy of vital revenue by cutting energy imports, Orban — considered Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally — vigorously lobbied against EU sanctions, forbade the transfer of weapons across Hungary's border with Ukraine and sought additional deals with Moscow on gas, oil and nuclear energy.

Furthermore, Orban last week said his government would veto an EU aid package to Ukraine worth 18 billion euros ($18.6 billion) meant to help keep its energy and health care facilities running as well as to fund salaries and pension schemes.

While summit host Slovakia, which holds the V4's rotating presidency, has indicated that foreign policy would be downplayed at the meeting in favor of discussions on migration, energy and sustainability, the war will loom large, and could drive a wedge even deeper between Orban and his counterparts.

Hungary is the only NATO member other than Turkey which has still not ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden into the military alliance, frustrating some allies who believe quickly accepting the countries is a security priority amid the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in Helsinki on Sunday, Poland's right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the V4 leaders would pressure Orban on Thursday to ratify the Nordic countries' accession.

“I am sure that together with our friends from Slovakia and the Czech Republic we will ask Viktor Orban for a swift ratification of documents for Sweden and Finland,” Morawiecki said. "This is critically important to increase security of the eastern flank of NATO and the security of our region.”

Other tensions are likely to rise to the surface in Kosice. Officials from most of Hungary’s neighbors reacted with anger after Orban posted a video to Facebook on Sunday where he wore a scarf that featured a map of “Greater Hungary” — the borders of the historical Hungarian kingdom that were abridged in 1920 after World War I.

The foreign ministries of Romania, Austria and Ukraine — areas of which once belonged to the Hungarian kingdom — accused Orban of irredentism, which is a desire to regain lost territory. Slovakia's foreign minister, Rastislav Kacer, called the scarf “disgusting.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Wednesday told Czech news agency CTK that V4 leaders would address the episode with Orban.

“What one can sometimes hear from Hungary, be it in the form of rhetoric or specific acts of individual representatives of the Hungarian government, certainly does not help the situation,” Fiala said. “I also noticed Orban’s scarf and I do not doubt that tomorrow, this will be mentioned at our meeting."

___

Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, Karel Janicek in Prague, Czech Republic and Jari Tanner in Tallinn, Estonia contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Utility Marafiq Gives Up Gains After Trading Debut Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe shares of Saudi Arabian utility Marafiq, which raised $897 million in an initial public offering that drew $53 billion in orders, gave up almost all their gains after surging at its trading

  • Russia wants to provoke another refugee crisis in Europe by targeting peaceful Ukrainian cities

    Russia is striking peaceful Ukrainian cities in the hope that it will provoke another refugee crisis in Europe, which in turn will increase pressure on Ukraine and lead to efforts to persuade it to hold peace talks.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied Today

    Oil stocks are on the rise as Saudi Arabia's energy minister dispelled rumors that the country may increase output.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Briefly After Fed Minutes Show Officials Favor Slower Rate Hikes

    The majority of Federal Reserve officials thought slower rate hikes would be appropriate soon. It is still unclear how high the terminal rate will be.

  • Turkey to Cut Rates Into Single Digits as Pause Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTurkey is poised to cap off its abrupt cycle of monetary easing with another interest-rate cut on Thursday, before a likely pause that will test the central bank’s ability to keep a grip on the

  • Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

    The company has informally enlisted former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to win Putin's approval, in principle, for the restructuring plan, according to the report. If Putin gives his final assent at their meeting later in the day, Kudrin is expected to leave his current role of heading the Audit Chamber, a government accountability body, for a leading position at Yandex, the report said. The changes would lead to Yandex's Dutch holding company exiting the Russian market by selling its entire business apart from the international divisions of four key units, it said.

  • Russian shipyard and Defence Ministry tangle over ship price in court

    A Russian shipyard producing Karakurt-class ships for the country’s Navy is facing the prospect of bankruptcy due to litigation.

  • Banker for Alex Murdaugh convicted of bank fraud charges

    A banker charged with helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients was found guilty late Tuesday of wire and bank fraud charges in South Carolina. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was allowed to remain free on bail as he awaits sentencing at a later date. It was the first trial related to the sprawling Murdaugh legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences.

  • China Reportedly Paid Taiwan Officer to Surrender if War Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating an infantry officer on suspicion he took monthly payments from China for years to gather intelligence and surrender if a war ever broke out, saying the case highlights the “serious threat” posed by Beijing’s espionage.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity

  • Doc Rivers blames fatigue as reason for Sixers falling to Hornets

    Doc Rivers blames fatigue as a reason for the Philadelphia 76ers falling to the Charlotte Hornets to begin their road trip.

  • Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases concerns about tight supply

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil declined on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the Group of Seven(G7) nations' proposed range for a price cap on Russian oil was higher than current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. Brent crude futures dipped 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.91 a barrel by 0702 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 46 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.48 a barrel. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.

  • Hungary to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine - govt decree

    Hungary will provide 187 million euros ($195 million) in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned EU support package worth up to 18 billion euros in 2023, according to a government decree published late on Wednesday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has said that it was willing to pay its share of support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than through the EU's joint borrowing. "The government continues to be committed to take part in financial support to war-gripped Ukraine," the government said in the decree.

  • World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: 'China is a model for many nations'

    World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab told CGTN, a Chinese state-run news outlet, he believes China is a model for many other countries.

  • Russian volcano gears up to most powerful eruption in 15 years

    STORY: Russia's Shiveluch volcano may be about to eruptScientists say the volcano has become extremely active, threatening a powerful eruptionwhich may pose a risk to international flights(Olga Girina, Head of Kamchatkan volcanic eruption response team)"The volcano at present is quite active. We've observed a sharp increase in the lava dome. The volcano is dangerous as it can throw ash up to 15km above sea level into the air at any time. The area around the volcano should not be entered now as it really is dangerous."The Shiveluch volcano is located in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsulaIt is one of the peninsula's most active volcanoeshaving erupted at least 60 times in the past 10,000 years

  • Taiwan president casts local election as referendum on her leadership

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday cast this weekend's local elections as a referendum on her leadership, saying a vote for her party's candidates was a vote for her and her commitment to "take good care" of Taiwan and ensure peace with China. Tsai's second term in office runs out in 2024 and she cannot stand again as president because of term limits. Saturday's elections, for city mayors, county chiefs and local councillors, are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected do not have a direct say on China policy.

  • Your Legal Questions: Ticket refund; no headstone; out-of-state speeding ticket

    FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' legal questions.

  • Wagner Group fighter convicted of double murder receives Order of Courage

    Konstantin Kiselyov, who had been imprisoned for a double murder and later recruited to fight in Ukraine as part of the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company - ed.], has been awarded the Order of Courage in the Russian Federation.

  • Military Families in Germany 'Struggling to Make Ends Meet' Amid European Utility Hike

    Gas prices have risen by an average of 173% in Germany from the prior year, according to price comparison portal Check24.

  • US military plane strikes bird before returning to Chicago airport, video shows

    Among those on board was Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and the highest-ranking officer in the guard, as well as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

  • Putin turned down negotiation offer during G20 summit, reports Ukrainska Pravda

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin turned down an offer that would have ended the war and postponed deliberations over the status of the Crimean peninsula for seven years, independent Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 22, citing a U.S. security official.