Amid widespread educator shortages, Aiken public schools offer paths for special ed teachers

Feb. 16—Uyen Griffis, Aiken County Public School District's 2023-24 Teacher of the Year, is a special education teacher at Hammond Hill Elementary School. The most gratifying part of her job is seeing students reach seemingly small — but developmentally large — milestones.

For example: "Hearing a non-verbal student say 'Grif' for 'Griffis' for the first time after being in my Early Learning class for two years now ... or witnessing a student with severe autism press an assistive technology device to indicate 'hello' with only one verbal prompt ... and seeing that child clap with so much joy."

However, ACPSD Assistant Superintendent for Special Programs Beth Taylor said that the often undervalued role of a special education teacher is a challenging one to fill, despite the rewards.

Adam Eubanks

"As a first-year teacher in Aiken County Public Schools, I would say I have had a great amount of support from my school, district and community. This support has empowered me to become the best educator I can be which results in my students receiving a high-quality education."

— Adam Eubanks, First-Year Early Learning Special Education Teacher at Mossy Creek Elementary School.

"You can see statewide that ... there's an overall teacher shortage," Taylor said. "The reason that it's a little more prominent in special education than it is with other types of teachers is [because] there are a few more limitations to the types of teachers that can teach special education. It's just harder to find special education teachers that have those more specialized areas of certification."

In order to assist and encourage people to receive these necessary certifications, the district offers information on a variety of educator pathways that allow teachers to reach the next level in their careers.

Educator Effectiveness Coordinator Christen Sikes talked about the special education pathway, SC CREATE (Centers for the Re-Education and Advancement of Teachers in Special Education), which includes online courses that lead to special education certification.

"We have a number of folks that are currently in that program," she said. "I think what we've really worked on this year is trying to get the word out, because people just don't know."

Carmen Hall

"For me, my best strategy is getting to know my students and developing rapport with them. Knowing the small details from the lives, asking questions and conversing with them has been my biggest and greatest strategy. I have found that my students are much more willing to learn, be focused and seek my help once they realize how much I care about them and their education."

— Carmen Hall, Special Education Teacher at Ridge-Spring Monetta Elementary & Middle School.

While the district looks for teachers to fill these specific special education roles, the workload of existing SPED teachers in the district increases.

According to Taylor, "The other teachers jump in and help out and make sure that students get the services they need. We have some amazing teachers here at Aiken County ... and they are always willing to find a way to make sure our students are successful. Even if that means they have to ... take on a few extra students in the process."

Taylor said the district's goal is not just to facilitate SPED certification, but to inspire educators to bring their specialized skills to Aiken public schools.

"For our special education teachers, we have some pretty significant support from the district level," she said. "We support our teachers through consistent training and through staff that ... help coach and support our teachers ... that they can problem solve alongside."

Gwendolyn Fundak

"The best part of my job is when students get excited about their learning. You can see it 'click' when they get something they've been struggling with and it's very rewarding to help students accomplish their goals."

— Gwendolyn Fundak, Special Education Teacher at Jefferson Elementary School

She noted that next school year, there are plans to open up more professional growth opportunities for special education teachers.

"If you're passionate about serving children, and you have that love for kids who need something a little different, ... the special education teacher is a fantastic option to fulfill those life goals," Taylor said.