Amid widespread infection, Florida Gov. DeSantis fails on COVID vaccine, too | Opinion

Fabiola Santiago

The next logical step in the coronavirus nightmare was a vaccination program, so why is Florida in a distribution crisis with fewer vaccines on hand than a state this size demands?

Why is there not a logical appointment system that works for everyone?

The finger-pointing leads to the federal government, which distributes vaccines to the states. But the responsibility in Florida for the lack of an early, clear and coherent distribution plan lies with one man, the governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is presiding over the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine with the same erratic, self-serving leadership style he displayed when the virus invaded Florida. And when he prematurely opened Florida without a mask mandate.

Touring the state for photo-ops as if he were running for office, the governor has turned vaccination into the same ineffective dog-and-pony show of self-promotion that allowed unchecked COVID transmission to progress in the state.

COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 12

He’s not helping Floridians. He’s confusing them, sending them to flock to places that empty out of vaccines right away.

One day, he says Black churches will get the vaccines because the virus has disproportionately affected the African-American community, which is true — and people swarm churches with requests for vaccine appointments that aren’t available.

Then, he stands before Publix stores in the Panhandle — the supermarket giant is a major donor to DeSantis’ political action committee — and announces vaccines will be available through Publix pharmacies, too.

Guess what happens?

You call Publix, which sends you to their website, which says, even as the governor is speaking: “All available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix Pharmacy have been claimed.”

And, anyhow, South Florida need not apply.

What a bad joke on desperate Floridians.

Once again, we’re suffering from lack of credible information coming from the state amid another unprecedented breakout of widespread community transmission.

On Tuesday, after weeks of record numbers of post-holiday infections never seen before, Florida reached a macabre milestone, topping 1.5 million cases of coronavirus cases.

Floridians are desperate to be vaccinated — but for most of them, the search for available vaccine sites leads to dead-end.

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program is as elusive as the statewide mask mandate that never came from Tallahassee.

The system in place, if it can be called a system, isn’t working.

To give you an example of what people are going through, this was my morning today:

An elderly neighbor who qualifies for the vaccine sees me walking and asks me if I have any pull to get him an appointment. His daughter, a doctor, had been unsuccessful.

No, I don’t have any palanca, Miami street lingo for leverage. He wouldn’t need anyone to exercise influence if there was a centralized appointment schedule in place, organized by age groups.

But this is Miami, where palanca does rule.

And no sooner than I walk in the door, than I get a text from a friend recommending that I get on a certain Miami-Dade hospital’s queue to get the vaccine even though I don’t qualify and I’m not seeking an appointment.

“I know several people who have gone to get their vaccines there and elsewhere, and they don’t ask any questions,” she said.

No, thank you, I’m not skipping ahead of the line. I’ll wait my turn.

I have a 65+ friend who has been trying to get one since this all began without results.

Next, I get a return phone call from a nursing home administrator in Broward. He tells me that he got some of the first batches of vaccines distributed in Florida, but, unbelievably, 60 percent of his staff declined to get vaccinated for fear of a reaction.

Now all seems to be well with the vaccine, but it’s too late for the first round, and now they want it. He doesn’t know when he’ll get more beyond the second dose for the 40 percent vaccinated.

Meanwhile, another friend who has been desperately calling everywhere to get her 80-year-old mother and mother-in-law appointments, has been telling me for weeks about friends in New York and New Jersey who are younger than we are and have gotten their vaccine.

I’m incredulous, but indeed they seem better organized up North.

If you go on the New York or New Jersey health department websites on how the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, you get easy access to straight-ahead information.

There’s not a single mention of either state’s governor.

In New York’s case, there’s only Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker, who reassures the public that vaccines are “safe and effective.”

“When it’s your turn, I urge you to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” he says. “To stop the spread now, continue to follow all health guidelines. Together we will beat this virus.”

When you get to Florida’s website you get iffy, confusing information that’s supposed to be updated but isn’t — and DeSantis press releases.

“Governor DeSantis announces . . .”

Governor DeSantis provides . . .”

Likewise, when you sign up for vaccine alerts from the state.

It’s all about making the governor look good, not about meeting the public’s needs.

Meanwhile, in New York, teachers are getting vaccines.

Like the unemployment website that kept desperate people from being able to apply for benefits as COVID crashed Florida’s economy, DeSantis owns this debacle, too.

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Opposition leader Alexei Navalny defies jail threat as he announces return to Russia

    Opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he will return to Russia this weekend, after months recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning, despite the risk he could be arrested on arrival. Mr Navalny announced he was “coming home” in a defiant social media post on Wednesday, a day after Russian authorities suggested they would seek to imprison him over a seven-year-old conviction. “It’s never been a question of whether I would return or not,” the opposition leader said. “The fact is that I didn’t leave. I ended up in Germany...for one reason alone: they (Russian authorities) tried to kill me.” Russia’s investigative committee have launched a fraud case against Mr Navalny, alleging he syphoned off millions of dollars in donations from his Anti-Corruption foundation. And this week, the country’s prison service applied to have Mr Navalny’s suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction converted to a real jail term. The service said he had failed to adhere to the conditions of his suspended sentence by refusing to return to Moscow in late December, while he was still recovering from his poisoning. Mr Navalny, 44, has dismissed both cases as politically motivated.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life. The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed. "But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added. She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Biden Defense pick faces eligibility questions from Democrats

    A handful of U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Democrats voiced reservations on Tuesday about making another retired general the top civilian official at the Department of Defense, some citing last week's rampage at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated retired General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary. The last was in 2017 for Republican President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis.

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • 3 arrested after allegedly using 'homemade rope' to escape California county jail

    The men were all arrested “without incident” on Tuesday after escaping from Merced County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been the target of Trump backers. Death threats from the latter have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out -- the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did have to leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > -- Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'

    Indian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide on Tuesday, preparing for the launch of a campaign to offer shots to 1.3 billion people, in what officials call the world's biggest vaccination drive. Vaccinations are set to begin on Saturday in an effort that authorities hope will see 300 million high-risk people inoculated over the next six to eight months. Airlines were due to deliver 5.65 million vaccine doses on Tuesday to various cities, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter.

  • Intense Israeli strikes in east Syria; region on high alert

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces as the region is on high alert. At least 57 fighters were killed and dozens were wounded, according to a Syrian opposition war monitoring group. A senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States — a rare incidence of publicized cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • U.S. carries out Trump's 11th federal execution, 1st female since 1953, after Supreme Court lifts stays

    The Justice Department executed Lisa Montgomery, 52, by lethal injection early Wednesday, shortly after the Supreme Court lifted two stays from lower courts. She was pronounced dead at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, at 1:31 a.m. A federal judge in Indiana had halted her execution Monday night, citing the "ample evidence that Ms. Montgomery's current mental state is so divorced from reality that she cannot rationally understand the government's rationale for her execution." Montgomery was the first woman put to death in federal custody since 1953 and the 11th federal inmate executed since President Trump lifted a 17-year hiatus on capital punishment in July."The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Montgomery's attorney Kelley Henry said in a statement. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame."A separate federal judge in Washington, D.C., issued stays Tuesday on two more federal executions scheduled for Thursday, citing positive COVID-19 tests for the inmates, Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs. "The three executions were to be the last before President-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the federal death penalty, is sworn-in next week," The Associated Press reports. "Delays of any of this week's scheduled executions beyond Biden's inauguration next Tuesday would likely mean they will not happen anytime soon, or ever."Montgomery was convicted of the 2003 murder of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett and abduction of her unborn child. Her lawyers say she is mentally ill after being subject to years of "sexual torture." Henry told AP on Tuesday morning that Montgomery was transferred to the Terre Haute prison Monday night, and "I don't believe she has any rational comprehension of what's going on at all." After the Bureau of Prisons took Montgomery's glasses away in October, out of concern she would kill herself, she had been unable to do needle-point or any of her other "coping mechanisms," Henry said.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about