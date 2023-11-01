Amid world's turmoil, three stories that inspire hope

In the past two weeks I have taken to quoting The Beatles and their wonderful song “A Day in the Life.”

“I read the news today, oh boy.” That is the way so so many of us feel every morning.

The murderous rampage in Maine, the deadly shooting in Worcester, missiles from Gaza into Israel and from Israel into Gaza. It is just too much. It is all depressing. What has our world come to?

And then, but then … today.

Today, a day in which I believe that many people, most people have a great desire, a yearning to connect and to do good.

This morning I met with Working for Worcester, the amazing college-student-created, college-student-run nonprofit that builds recreational structures for Worcester’s children. For the first time in its 12-year history, Working for Worcester will conduct a fall build.

On Friday afternoon and Saturday morning I will join 50 or more students from Worcester Academy and the College of the Holy Cross. We will dig footing holes, we will support Consigli Construction in building a playground, we will throw wood chips. Fifty students from Worcester, from Canada, from Buffalo, from Connecticut — all giving their time and their muscle for the children and families of our city.

Hours later I was invited to Davis Publications for its United Way Annual Campaign kickoff. Twenty-four people — creative, smiling, inventive, compassionate.

They asked questions such as, "Tell us about supporting teens."

"How did the Farm Fund assist farmers in Central Massachusetts?"

"How are you addressing food insecurity?"

"How many students participated in the Summer Literacy Initiative?"

Great questions focused upon our work and our impact. Davis Publications is all in on our United Way — they actually call this “United Way Week” and they encourage involvement and participation. Just fabulous!

Our representative Congressman James P. McGovern just called. He said, “I am here with 36 students from Shrewsbury High School. They came to me asking how they can welcome and support our newest arrivals.”

Our newest arrivals — refugees and immigrants from Ukraine, Congo, Haiti.

“They came asking how they can help. Do you have any ideas?”

We chatted — a large group of students, the congressman and me. Ideas such as a winter clothes drive. Ideas such as pairing up and volunteering to read to the new arrival children, to excite them with stories and colors, and language. Ideas such as “Friday Fun Nights” in which they would prepare many home-cooked meals and then set up game night for the families and their children, trying to bring joy into the lives of the new arrivals, and learning from them too.

The news cycle of late has been beyond difficult. Today I was invited to be involved in three efforts to make life better. I am inspired by the 50 Working for Worcester students; I am inspired by the employees of Davis Publications; I am inspired by the 36 high school students from Shrewsbury.

How great if these three stories spread and inspire others to become involved, others to make a difference too.

I hope so.

Tim Garvin is president and CEO of the United Way of Central Massachusetts.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Tim Garvin of United Way on groups helping others in Worcester