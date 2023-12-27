Amidst campaign freefall, DeSantis may now let Floridians get federal energy money | Commentary

Late last summer, thousands of Floridians were furious to learn that, even though Congress and the White House had earmarked millions of dollars to help them with energy costs, they couldn’t access the money.

The reason: Gov. Ron DeSantis had decided to reject the federal rebates as part of his political strategy of opposing most anything Joe Biden supports.

It didn’t matter to DeSantis that this money was meant for low- and moderate-income Floridians. Or even that members of his own party — Republicans in the Legislature — had requested the funding.

DeSantis wanted to stick it to Joe Biden. So he vetoed the Republican-approved plan that would’ve allowed Floridians to access nearly $350 million in federal rebates.

The decision cost people like Daniel Milligan of Deltona dearly. Milligan’s 22-year-old air-conditioning and heat pump unit was on its last legs. He’d been laid off, was struggling financially and was looking at a $10,000 bill to get a new, more energy-efficient unit.

This program was designed specifically for people like Milligan and to help the nation become more energy-independent in general. Yet DeSantis was so confident that he was going to be America’s next president — and that bashing Biden whenever possible was the way to make that happen — that he didn’t care about the fallout.

But that was a political lifetime ago.

Today, DeSantis has polling numbers that make hemorrhoids look popular.

So now, with headlines blaring “Ron DeSantis hits new low in New Hampshire, slips to 6%” and “What Went Wrong for Ron DeSantis in 2023,” Florida’s governor is desperate for good publicity.

Which led us to the story on the front page of Sunday’s newspaper: “DeSantis seeks energy-saving rebates in apparent change of heart.”

Yes, the governor is now apparently a fan of the money he previously rejected.

DeSantis wouldn’t say much about his flip-flop. The Sentinel’s Jeff Schweers reported that DeSantis’ usually tough-talking spokesman “had no comment on the governor’s change of mind.”

But Milligan, who said he “limped through this past summer by keeping it at 80 degrees,” hopes this change of heart is the real deal. “The sooner the better for the good of the citizenry,” he said.

DeSantis has rejected other federal funds meant to help Floridians. Florida has also so far refused to accept $248 million in federal money meant to help feed low-income students who might otherwise go hungry during the summer and $320 million meant to curb tailpipe emissions.

So why the change of heart on this energy-rebate program? Well, aside from DeSantis’ desperate need for some positive P.R. to combat his plummeting polling numbers, Florida Democrats also staged an unusually effective counteroffensive.

The state’s congressional Democrats, led by Darren Soto and with help from Maxwell Frost, introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to run the home-energy rebate program even if DeSantis said no. Basically, their bill said: If your governor is trying to stop you from getting money to which you’re entitled, we’ll find other government officials willing to help.

Said Soto: “We refuse to let politically motivated vetoes get in the way of access to these programs.”

While Democrats stepped up pressure on DeSantis, Florida Republicans remained fearfully servile to the governor. Even though GOP lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the energy-rebate program, knowing it made sense, they cowered in the shadows as soon as DeSantis vetoed the money.

State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson mustered up a thimbleful of courage — enough to let upset Floridians know DeSantis was the one to blame for them missing out on the federal money, but stopping short of criticizing the governor.

Milligan, a political independent, has said he isn’t interested in the blame game. He’s more irritated that politics in Tallahassee have left people like him in limbo — and considering using only emergency heat when most needed this winter. “I just hope our efforts bear fruit one way or another,” he said.

