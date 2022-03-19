Amidst increasing losses, Investors bid up CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) 27% this past week

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 79% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

The recent uptick of 27% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

CureVac isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year CureVac saw its revenue grow by 37%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 79%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While CureVac shareholders are down 79% for the year, the market itself is up 6.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 51%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that CureVac is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

