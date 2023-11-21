Amidst OpenAI chaos, Sam Altman’s involvement in Worldcoin is 'not expected to change'

Jacquelyn Melinek
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sam Altman may have been asked to leave OpenAI, but his involvement in crypto project Tools for Humanity, which is building Worldcoin, remains uninterrupted, a source close to the project told TechCrunch.

Altman has “consistent and valuable” engagement with Tools for Humanity and “that is not expected to change,” the source said. The source added that Altman is still chairman and co-founder of the project, confirming that the information on the project's website is up to date.

News of Altman's ouster sent the Worldcoin token, WLD, plummeting to a low of $1.84 on Saturday, but the token recovered over the weekend and is currently trading on par with previous levels at $2.40, per CoinMarketCap data.

A timeline of Sam Altman’s firing from OpenAI — and the fallout

Worldcoin raised $115 million in May in a Series C round led by Blockchain Capital. As of March, Altman was on the project's board, but was not involved in day-to-day operations.

“Proof of personhood is becoming increasingly important in the rapidly advancing age of AI,” The Worldcoin Foundation told TechCrunch late on Monday. The team supporting Worldcoin is still focused on the project's mission, “building a more human internet and a more accessible global economy through World ID, a privacy-enhancing way to verify humanness and uniqueness online,” the company said.

Worldcoin is well-known for its controversial Orb hardware, which scans peoples’ irises and assigns them an ID that lets users access the Worldcoin’s application and a digital passport. The verification process is meant to prove individuals’ identities and stop anyone from making multiple accounts.

Worldcoin doubles down on emerging markets amid wider criticism

The crypto project has faced pushback from some countries, especially Kenya, which banned Worldcoin from scanning any more of its citizens’ eyeballs on concerns that the company failed to inform users about the data security and privacy measures it had taken, and how the data collected would be used or processed.

Worldcoin has also faced backlash from critics, who allege the company targets developing countries with laxer privacy rules. The project gives most participants (outside the U.S. and some other countries) 25 WLD tokens, worth roughly $58.5, in exchange for signing up, and that has spurred its critics to call it exploitative.

That hasn’t stopped individuals from signing up. Since launching to the public 120 days ago, over 2.46 million people have signed up for Worldcoin, according to its website. Over the past seven days, more than 65,200 new accounts have been created and the project has averaged 137,000 wallet transactions daily.

Tiago Sada, head of product for Tools for Humanity and a core contributor to Worldcoin, previously told me that focusing on developing countries and providing free tokens was "fair" because most tech projects focus on emerging markets first, given that they are the “easier ones to operate in.” And Altman should be around to help for the foreseeable future.

Recommended Stories

  • What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • How the OpenAI fiasco could bolster Meta and the 'open AI' movement

    It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.

  • Why you should care about this week’s AI drama

    AI innovation has massive consequences — and is already the main thing responsible for 2023's stock market trajectory.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • The Morning After: Microsoft recruits recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.

  • Wall Street cheers Microsoft's 'coup' hiring Altman after OpenAI ouster, stock hits all-time high

    After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.

  • Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI

    Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.

  • Nvidia earnings: OpenAI drama, record high stock price set the table for key report

    Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.

  • Microsoft hires ex-OpenAI leaders Altman and Brockman to lead new AI group

    Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, after a weekend that presented and dispelled the possibility of his return following a sudden firing on November 17 upon the board releasing a statement they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman as 'board no longer has confidence' in his leadership

    OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.

  • Screenshots show xAI's chatbot Grok on X's web app

    Shortly after X announced its plans to test a three-tiered subscription service, X owner Elon Musk teased that his new AI chatbot, xAI's Grok, would be part of the top-tier subscription, X Premium+. Now we're getting a first look at what Grok may look like when launched inside the X app, courtesy of new screenshots that show the feature in development on X's website. The AI chatbot, which is Musk's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, Anthropic's Claude, and others, answers questions in a conversational mode, but is said to have more of a personality.

  • Amazon's latest Echo Buds get new features including tap-to-start playlists

    Amazon’s Echo Buds just got some new audio features via a software update, like the ability to tap the earbuds to start a playlist and new sound adjustment options. These tools are only available for newer 2023 models.

  • Has America’s 50-year fight to protect endangered species been successful?

    The Endangered Species Act has a remarkable record of preventing plants and animals from disappearing for good, but very few of those creatures have rebounded enough that can survive without our protection.

  • Best Buy stock drops as it posts broad sales decline for Q3

    Sales of appliances, consumer electronics, computing, and mobile phones all came in lower, but the company saw strength in its entertainment products.

  • Ford downsizes EV battery factory plan

    Ford said Tuesday it will downsize its plans to build a factory in Michigan that makes cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries using tech licensed from China’s CATL. The decision comes two months after Ford paused the factory project, known as the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall; it's also in line with the company's decision to delay about $12 billion in planned investments on EVs, including construction of a second battery plant with joint venture partner SK On. Ford, along with other automakers, have adjusted production timelines and factory plans as the rate of growth in EV sales has slowed and consumers have become more price sensitive.

  • FedEx founder's family donates $50 million for Memphis football stadium renovations

    It's the largest gift in Memphis history.