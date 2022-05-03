Amidst the uptick of violence, Petersburg residents gathered for a peace walk of solidarity

Community members gather for the "Stop the Violence" peace walk.

PETERSBURG—It was an emotional day filled with prayers, songs, tears, consolation, and solidarity.

Dozens of families, children and residents gathered for the 4th city-wide "Stop the Violence" walk for peace on Saturday. Chants like "See something, say something!" reverberated down the streets— a call for citizens to take ownership of their city and to be their brother's keeper.

Amidst the spate of violence that has rocked the community over the past few weeks, this walk couldn't have been more timely.

Halfway through, citizens gathered on the grounds of a violent event that occurred nearly a decade ago.

On April 19, 2014 at Harding St., Valerie Jones' family's house was burned down in an incident of domestic violence. Four members of her family died in the fire—her mother, sister, niece, and her niece's son who was only two.

"And it's still fresh" Jones said. "I can still smell the smoke...but these senseless murders in Petersburg against our youth have to stop. It ain't where you come from, it's how you've been raised too."

Four of Valerie Jones' family members died nearly a decade ago. (Front right)

One by one, other individuals began to speak and share their own experiences. Mental illness was brought up as a contributing factor to violence.

One lady's nephew died on March 28, shot by one of his friends. Her cousin also died and was shot by the father of her baby.

"I know it was mental illness...so when you say 'see something, say something,' we have to be recognizing when people in our families are just not going the right way...somebody has to talk to somebody to get them some help," she said.

Police Chief Travis Christian urged the community to speak up if they ever witness a crime or have information, breaking the culture of no snitching that pervades the community.

"Look around, it's real," said police chief Travis Christian. "Families full of pain. The police department is full of pain. That common theme that you keep hearing out here-- 'see something, say something'... that's what's hurting our community right now. Most of our murders that we've seen in this city... witnesses have been around. Family members have been around. Family members have killed each other. [Yet] nobody saw a thing."

Tyjuan Crenshaw Sr., 44, and his wife on the right, lost their son Tyjuan Crenshaw Jr. on April 2.

Tyjuan Crenshaw Sr., who lost his 15-year-old son Tyjuan Crenshaw II to a homicide on April 2, is still looking for answers.

Police found the body Crenshaw II in the Lieutenant's Run Apartment complex that Saturday night.

"I'm still confused, I want a lot of answers that I haven't received yet," Crenshaw Sr. told the Progress-Index. "It's just overwhelming for me and my family to be in a situation like this where we had to bury a young child who had so much promise left to give."

Everyday, Crenshaw Sr. smells his son's shoes, wishing the violence had never happened but knowing there is nothing he can do to bring him back.

"It was like one of my lungs was ripped out of my body," he told the Progress-Index.

As Crenshaw Sr. was sharing in front of the crowd, a young family member broke out in tears, sobbing audibly. Others also wept when they shared their experience, and people came around to comfort them.

Community members gather around a lady in grief.

"You hear everyone talking about what's not in this community," said former delegate Lashrecse Aird. "What you don't hear talked about is the love that is present right here in each and every one of us."

"And so I just want to say don't let people make the narrative about what we don't have and what we need, because we have a lot of what we need, which is each other, right here," Aird said.

Joyce Chu is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg residents urge community members to speak up on peace walk