Amigo warns of collapse as losses jump and compensation payouts rise

·2 min read
Woman holding money
Woman holding money

Money lender Amigo is warning it may not survive after revealing it has set aside £345m as a compensation pot against mis-selling claims.

The business, which lends money to people with poor credit records, also revealed a jump in annual losses to £284m, compared with £38m last year.

In May, the High Court rejected its plan to set aside a separate pot of money for compensation.

Amigo had faced a deluge of complaints the company had mis-sold them loans.

The business is the last sub-prime lender in the market after leading brand Wonga went under.

Amigo, which offered loans with an interest rate of up to 49.9%, was forced to stop lending last year after thousands of complaints from customers who say they were approved for loans that they could never afford to repay.

A host of these complaints have come via claims management companies.

Money
Money

The regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), says that a loan is unaffordable if making the repayments means someone has to borrow more money or get behind with essential bills.

It has tried once to negotiate a settlement that would have seen those customers get pennies on the pound, but it was rejected by the High Court in May.

Amigo is preparing to present a new proposal to the FCA and the High Court. If this next offer is rejected, it is likely to go under.

In the results statement, which was originally due to be made in July, the company said there was a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a going concern.

Gary Jennison, Amigo's chief executive said he was keen to save the company, as it offered essential finance to those who could not access mainstream lending.

"The issues of the past are real, but do not diminish the need in society for lenders like Amigo," he said.

"Amigo allows ordinary people, excluded by banks and other mainstream credit providers, to access mid-cost finance when they are funding life essentials and to stay away from much higher-cost payday or illegal lenders."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Wall Street group to revive talks with China to find common ground- Bloomberg News

    A group of Wall Street veterans is preparing a new round of meetings with high-level Chinese government officials before the end of the year, as they look for greater access to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp Chairman John Thornton, who is also a veteran of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is in Beijing meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/2WhQ63E, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. According to Bloomberg, Thornton is one of the chairs of the influential group dubbed China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was conceived during escalating tensions between the U.S. and China in 2018, with the talks featuring emissaries from U.S. finance and senior Chinese regulatory officials.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Here are the companies mandating vaccines for all or some employees

    From United Airlines to Facebook, a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases is pushing companies to implement vaccine policies for some or all employees.

  • Why Dogecoin Is Crypto's Most Dangerous Joke

    The meme-crypto has relatively few users, yet continues to shift huge amounts of wealth on a daily basis.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • New IRS Update To Child Tax Credit Portal

    The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature on their online portal for families receiving child tax credit payments. We're Asking: Are You Actually Spending Your Child Tax Credit Payment?...

  • Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried

    Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried

  • Warren Buffett’s Best Tips To Live By — Of All Time

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

    What happened Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • Are You Hitting These Important Financial Milestones?

    No matter your age, you might feel like you're falling behind financially and missing the mark of where you're supposed to be at your particular stage of life -- but "supposed to be" is different for...

  • Pomp: ‘Bitcoin Will See Very Fast Price Appreciation This Year’

    The bitcoin bull is targeting BTC $100K by year-end.