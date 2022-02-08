Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in connection to fatal Minneapolis police raid

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the police investigation that led to the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man Minneapolis police shot to death while executing an early-morning, no-knock search warrant last week.

According to a police affidavit, the individual in custody, who was arrested in Winona, Minnesota on Sunday, is Locke’s cousin.

The investigation and subsequent shooting have come in for heavy criticism, as Locke wasn’t named on the police search warrant, which was carried out by the MPD on behalf of the neighbouring St Paul Police Department.

The 22-year-old was killed within 10 seconds of officers entering the apartment where he lay asleep under a blanket on a couch.

Officers did not knock on the door ahead of time and announce themselves as police before entering the dwelling.

Locke was holding a legally registered gun, but not pointing it at officers, when he was killed.

