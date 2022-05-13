Amir Locke’s cousin pleads guilty in St. Paul homicide that resulted in search warrants

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Friday in the homicide of a 38-year-old man on a St. Paul street, in a case that led to police carrying out search warrants in Minneapolis and an officer fatally shooting Amir Locke.

Mekhi Speed, a cousin of Locke’s, answered questions from a prosecutor and his attorney during a hearing on Friday. But the family of the man who died — Otis R. Elder — said they do not believe that justice is being served.

“My brother’s life was way more important than killing him over some weed and I feel like they’re really not taking it that seriously,” said Motika Elder, a sister of Otis Elder.

Speed pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing an armed robbery and prosecutors will drop a charge of aiding and abetting intentional murder.

SENTENCING IN JULY

As part of the agreement with the Ramsey County attorney’s office, Speed is to be sentenced to prison based on the recommendation of the Minnesota sentencing guidelines grid, said Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman.

For someone with no criminal history, the grid recommends a sentence ranging from 10 years and 8 months to 15 years for second-degree unintentional murder, but it wasn’t clear Friday what Speed’s sentence could be because he does have a criminal background.

At the time of the homicide, Speed was on supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting another male in Brooklyn Park in September 2020, according to court records. A pre-sentence investigation will determine Speed’s criminal history “score” and he is scheduled to be sentenced July 8.

“We fully respect the grief expressed by the family at the loss of their loved one and understand their request for a longer sentence,” Gerhardstein said in a statement. “Our office advised the family of the proposed plea agreement and considered their input carefully. As with all cases, we are obligated to consider additional factors in making any offer and, in our role as a minister of justice, our decisions are also based on the law which includes all the facts and circumstances.

“The victim’s family will have an opportunity to express their wishes directly to the judge at the sentencing hearing,” the statement continued. “The prosecution will seek the maxim sentence under the sentencing guidelines grid allowed for 2nd degree unintentional murder and Mr. Speed’s criminal history score.”

TEEN SAYS HE DOESN’T RECALL DETAILS OF HOMICIDE

Speed was 17 when Elder was fatally shot in January and the county attorney’s office, which charged him in juvenile court, said they intended to have him stand trial as an adult. The case against Speed was moved to adult court this week.

Elder was mortally wounded in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue, between University Avenue and Interstate 94, in St. Paul on Jan. 10 about 9:30 p.m.

Speed, who is now 18, answered questions from his attorney, Paul Sellers, during a hearing held virtually Friday. He confirmed that he went to the location to buy marijuana.

“At some point, the idea changed from desiring to purchase marijuana from this person to instead take the marijuana from this person, is that correct?,” Sellers asked.

“Yes,” Speed said.

“Is it fair to say you don’t know among the group of people you were with when that (decision) changed? And part of that is because you had been using alcohol and Percocet that day, is that correct?,” Sellers continued.

“Yes,” Speed said.

A struggle ensued. Speed was armed, and he doesn’t know if someone else with him also had a gun, Sellers confirmed as he questioned Speed.

“You are aware that there was a gunshot?,” Sellers asked.

“Yes,” Speed said.

“But you don’t have a memory of ever pulling the trigger or ever shooting Mr. Elder, correct?,” Sellers said.

“Yes,” Speed said.

Speed recalled that he was driving the vehicle they arrived in. However, video showed that a person who appeared to be holding the firearm, which was used in the shooting, got into the passenger seat when they left, Sellers said.

Another teen is charged in Elder’s homicide and his case is ongoing.

SEARCH WARRANTS AND COUSIN SHOT

Speed lived in an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis where police served search warrants on Feb. 2.

Amir Locke, 22, was not named in the search warrants and was staying on a couch in Speed’s brother’s girlfriend’s apartment when police carried out a no-knock warrant and a Minneapolis officer shot him. Speed lived in a different unit with his mother, but had access to the other apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors did not charge the officer, saying body camera video showed Locke pointing a gun, though his family has said the footage suggests he was startled awake.

