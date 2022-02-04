Amir Locke's parents say their son was 'executed' by Minneapolis police





The parents of Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis SWAT team earlier this week, spoke out on Friday saying that the officers who conducted the no-knock warrant "executed" their son.

Andre Locke and Karen Wells spoke Friday morning during a press conference organized by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, describing their son as "respectful" and "a good kid." Wells said that the couple had also instructed their son on how to navigate encounters with police, according to The Associated Press.

"My son Amir was an entrepreneur," Andre Locke reportedly said. "He enjoyed learning and asking questions and he enjoyed wanting to be a part of the music industry."

"My son was executed on 2/2 of 22," Wells said. "And now his dreams have been destroyed."

Crump added that the family was "just flabbergasted at the fact that Amir was killed in this way" and said that they were disgusted with the way that the Wednesday morning raid was conducted, according to the news outlet.

Amir reportedly had a permit to carry a gun and no criminal record, The AP noted.

"They didn't even give him a chance," Crump reportedly said, adding that he was shocked that Minneapolis police had not learned from the death of Breonna Taylor.

The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team shot and killed Amir at the Bolero Flats apartment in Minneapolis while serving the no-knock warrant for another suspect earlier this week.