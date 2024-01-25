Amish family’s horse and buggy stolen outside Michigan Walmart

An Amish family from Michigan had their horse and buggy stolen during an outing to their local Walmart.

Police were called to a Walmart in Sturgis, Michigan, about 93 miles outside the city of Lansing, last Saturday at 5.30pm ET over the stolen buggy, the Sturgis department of public safety said in news release.

The victims told police that they were shopping inside of the store and found their horse and buggy stolen upon return.

Thankfully, a truck driver who was parked in the parking lot witnessed the theft and was able to give a description of the alleged perpetrator to police.

“A truck driver, parked in the Walmart lot, had seen a female steal the buggy,” read the news release. “He gave police a description of the female suspect.”

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at a local motel in connection with the stolen horse and buggy. She is being charged with larceny and larceny of livestock, according to the news release.

The family were eventually reunited with their buggy and horse, which had been discovered unoccupied. The horse was not injured during the theft.

A representative with the Sturgis police department, who carried out Saturday’s arrest, declined to discuss specifics of the case with the Guardian.

Reaction to the horse-drawn buggy theft created confusion on social media.

One Facebook user commented: “Who steals a buggy?”

Another wrote: “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Many Amish individuals rely on a horse and buggy for transportation versus a vehicle. Amish people also tend to abstain or selectively use modern technologies, electricity and other modern conveniences.