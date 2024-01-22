STURGIS — An Amish horse and buggy was recovered shortly after being reported stolen from the Sturgis Walmart parking lot Saturday.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety was dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. to Walmart at 1500 S. Centerville Road on a report of a stolen Amish horse and buggy.

According to the report, the victims had gone into Walmart to shop. A truck driver parked nearby said he saw a woman take the horse and buggy from the parking lot. Police later in the evening located the horse and wagon parked in the 1200 block of East Chicago Road, and made contact with the suspect at a local motel. The 31-year-old woman, whom police reported having contact with earlier in the day, was arrested without incident and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. Her name was not immediately released, pending arraignment on charges of larceny and larceny of livestock.

The horse was not injured, and the buggy and animal were returned to the family.

Sturgis is located near a large Amish community in northern Indiana, with members of the Amish coming to Sturgis to shop. Several businesses, including Walmart, have posts and parking areas away from general motor traffic for securing horses and buggies.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Amish horse and buggy stolen from Sturgis Walmart