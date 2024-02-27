Amish woman found dead at home with kids, PA cops say. Murder investigation underway

Police in Pennsylvania are “aggressively investigating” after a young Amish woman was found dead inside her rural home, officials told news outlets.

Pennsylvania State Police received a call at 12:26 p.m., on Feb. 26, and responded to a house in Sparta Township, according to a police release. Officers provided few details in the release, but said “the death is currently being investigated as a criminal homicide.”

The woman, who officials have not publicly identified, was a 23-year-old member of the Amish community, police told GoErie.com.

Family members told WJET that she was 6 months pregnant. The woman’s husband came home and found her dead, neighbors told the station, adding that their two young children were also inside at the time but were not hurt.

Family told the station that a red Jeep was spotted driving down the dirt road running by the home, and it was also seen parked in the driveway at 10 a.m.

Investigators are looking into the woman’s activities in the hours before her death but said they “don’t have any suspects or much else at this time,” GoErie.com reported.

Sparta Township has a population of about 1,900 people, and is 120 miles north of Pittsburgh.

