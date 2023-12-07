Who is Amit Patel? Former Jaguars employee charged with stealing $22 million from team

Amit Patel, a former Jaguars employee, faces charges alleging that he stole more than $22 million from the team.

Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel is facing federal charges for allegedly spending more than $22 million of the team’s money on personal expenses, including luxury travel, a Ponte Vedra Beach condo and a $95,000 watch, according to charging documents filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Patel, who was fired by the team earlier this year, was the sole administrator of the team's virtual credit card program and used the position to pass off personal purchases as business expenses, prosecutors allege.

Here’s what you should know about Patel, details of the charges he faces and what the Jaguars are saying, based on reporting by The Athletic, which first reported the news on Wednesday, and documents filed with the court.

What is Amit Patel charged with?

Patel is charged with two counts:

Wire fraud

Illegal monetary transaction

Who is Amit Patel?

According to team media guides, Patel spent at least five full seasons as an employee in the Jaguars' finance department, beginning in 2018.

How did Amit Patel gain access to the team’s money?

Prosecutors allege that in 2019, Patel became the "sole administrator" for the organization's virtual credit card program, which gave him the ability to approve new accounts and request changes to available credit. He also was responsible for classifying virtual credit card transactions in business reports.

How did Patel spend the money?

Prosecutors allege that, as part of this scheme, Patel used fraudulent credit card charges of $22,221,454.40 to purchase:

Bets with online gambling websites

Brand new Tesla Model 3 with a value of $40,625.00

Nissan pickup truck

Membership at a country club

Two-bedroom condo in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, that according to charging documents, is valued at more than $265,000

Personal travel for himself and friends, including chartering private jets and booking luxury hotels and private rental residences

Cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Electronics and sports memorabilia

Concert and sporting event tickets

Home furnishings

Patek Phillippe Nautilus watch for $95,484.15

A retainer with a criminal defense law firm

When was Amit Patel fired by the Jaguars?

Patel was fired by the team in February 2023.

What did the Jaguars say about Amit Patel?

"Over the past several months we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida during their investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case," the team said in a statement.

"As was made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team’s expense for personal benefit. This individual had no access to confidential football strategy, personnel or other football information. The team engaged experienced law and accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive independent review, which concluded that no other team employees were involved in or aware of his criminal activity."

Has Amit Patel responded to the charges?

Patel’s attorney did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment Wednesday night.

Tom Schad of USA TODAY contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Who is Amit Patel, Jaguars employee facing federal fraud charges?