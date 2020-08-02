Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood star recovers from Covid-19

One of India's best known film stars, Amitabh Bachchan, has been discharged from hospital after being treated for Covid-19.

Last month the 77-year-old actor told his millions of Twitter followers that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, he said he had left hospital after testing negative.

He thanked his fans for their prayers, as well as staff at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for their "excellent care".

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Bachchan was admitted to hospital last month along with his son, Abhishek, who also tested positive. The actor's daughter-in-law and granddaughter also had positive tests.

India is currently seeing a surge in coronavirus infections.

On Sunday the country recorded more than 50,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row. Maharashtra, home to the financial capital, Mumbai, has been the worst affected state but there are rapid rises in other areas including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

In another development on Sunday, Indian home minister Amit Shah said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Shah said he felt well but had been admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the world's most prolific film stars having been involved in 200 films in five decades as a star.

With roles in hit movies such as Zanjeer and Sholay he has a huge fan following in India, South Asia and among the Indian diaspora in countries including the UK.

Since rising to fame in the 1970s, he has won numerous accolades including four National Film Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards. France has also bestowed its highest civilian award on him - the Legion of Honour - for his contribution to cinema.

Outside acting, Bachchan had a brief stint in politics and was elected as a member of India's parliament in 1984 at the behest of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. But he resigned three years later, disillusioned by a corruption scandal under Mr Gandhi's government.