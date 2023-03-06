Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

FILE - Bollywood film actor Amitabh Bachchan talks to media during a promotional event of his film 'TE3N' or three in Kolkata, India, on June 8, 2016. Amitabh Bachchan said he was injured during a film shoot and is recovering at home in India's Mumbai city in a blog post published on Sunday night, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/ Bikas Das, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan said he was injured while shooting a film in southern India and is recovering at home.

The 80-year-old Bollywood superstar posted on his blog Sunday night that he sustained a rib injury while working in Hyderabad on the science-fiction film “Project K.” It's being made in Hindi and Telugu languages and is slated for release in 2024.

Bachchan wrote that he had broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear. He said the injury was “painful” and he consulted a doctor before he flew home to Mumbai, where he has been advised to rest.

“I shall be unable to meet the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening.. so do not come,” the actor said to fans who often gather outside his home in Mumbai. “All else is well,” he wrote.

He said his work on the film was suspended until he’s healed.

Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films. His breakthrough came in the 1973 film “Zanjeer,” or “The Chain,” and he rose to superstardom playing bold characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes and deep voice.

The hugely popular actor is also a former politician and a television host.

