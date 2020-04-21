Amitech Adds Depth to Executive Leadership Team

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amitech Solutions, a leading healthcare data, analytics and automation firm, announces the hire of Tim Branham as Chief Strategy Officer. In addition to leading and developing the sales and delivery organizations, Branham will also spearhead efforts to cultivate a comprehensive growth strategy for the company and serve as an expert resource for Amitech clients as they navigate the long-term challenges of the post-COVID landscape.

"We saw an opportunity in Tim to bolster the success we've had in key areas of the business while also adding expertise that will be invaluable for our clients in this moment of unprecedented challenge and change," said Amitech CEO, Amit Bhagat. "His commitment to innovation and professional reputation as a steadfast and visionary leader gives me confidence that we will be able to fully support the needs of our clients now and in the future. I'm thrilled to have him on board."

Prior to his position at Amitech, Branham served most recently as the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at AutoWeb, Inc. His success as a seasoned business and organizational leader spans several decades of civilian and military experience in which he has applied a lifelong passion for leadership, technology and community service to help the teams and organizations he has led to grow, adapt and thrive. Branham's prior executive positions include roles with consulting firms Perficient, Inc., Fujitsu Americas, Inc. and Siemens Business Services where he worked directly with several healthcare payor and provider clients.

"I am pleased and humbled to join the Amitech Solutions team," said Branham. "Working with our experts in healthcare business and technology, we look to achieve great things for our customers and partners in the months and years ahead. Building on a successful foundation of achievements in data and analytics technologies as well as robotic process automation, our team will build new solutions and capabilities that will future proof our company's value to our customers."

Branham holds a B.S. in Global Business Management and served four years in the United States Army in a combat infantry unit.

For additional information about Amitech, please contact Kelsey Burkemper at 866-870-8920 or via email at Kelsey.burkemper@amitechsolutions.com. Additional information can also be found at www.amitechsolutions.com.

About Amitech

At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our clients to deliver data, analytics and automation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

For more information contact:

Kelsey Burkemper

Kelsey.burkemper@amitechsolutions.com

(866) 870-8920

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amitech-adds-depth-to-executive-leadership-team-301043909.html

SOURCE Amitech Solutions