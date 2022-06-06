Is Amkor Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMKR) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Amkor Technology's (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock up by 4.3% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Amkor Technology's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Amkor Technology is:

22% = US$697m ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.22.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Amkor Technology's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Amkor Technology has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 28% net income growth seen by Amkor Technology was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing Amkor Technology's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Amkor Technology is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Amkor Technology Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Amkor Technology has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 6.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 94% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Amkor Technology is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Amkor Technology has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 8.0% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Amkor Technology's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

