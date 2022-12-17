Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$137m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Amkor Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board James Kim for US$92m worth of shares, at about US$24.68 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$25.20 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Amkor Technology share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Amkor Technology insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Amkor Technology

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Amkor Technology insiders own about US$2.7b worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amkor Technology Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Amkor Technology insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Amkor Technology insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Amkor Technology has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

