AMLO Apologizes to Banxico for Announcing Rate Increase Early
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador apologized to members of Mexico’s central bank after announcing their key rate decision hours before the official announcement.
The president’s blunder sparked cries from economists that he had violated the Banco de Mexico’s autonomy, but at a banking conference on Thursday he said that it was an honest mistake.
“I want to tell you that I reaffirm my commitment to respecting the autonomy of Bank of Mexico,” he told bankers and investors at the meeting.
The mistake, the president said, was simply the result of his having received the information the night before.
