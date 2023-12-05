AMLO’s Candidate Extends Lead in Mexico’s Presidential Race

(Bloomberg) -- Claudia Sheinbaum, the presidential candidate of Mexico’s ruling party, extended her lead over rival Xochitl Galvez in two recent opinion polls for the 2024 election.

In a survey by Reforma newspaper carried out in November and published on Tuesday, Sheinbaum came in 21 percentage points ahead of Galvez, compared with 17 points in the outlet’s previous survey in August. Her lead climbed to 19 points in El Financiero’s November poll, from 18 points in October.

Half of respondents told El Financiero they planned to vote for Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City who’s a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, compared to 31% for opposition senator Galvez. The two surveys were held before Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia dropped out of the race for Movimiento Ciudadano, a move expected to boost Galvez.

Both polls surveyed 1,000 people. El Financiero had a margin of error of 3.1 points, while Reforma’s was 3.8 points.

