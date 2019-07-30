AMM (BIT:AMM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that AMM S.p.a. (BIT:AMM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does AMM Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 AMM had debt of €750.0k, up from none in one year. On the flip side, it has €257.6k in cash leading to net debt of about €492.4k.

How Strong Is AMM's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AMM had liabilities of €2.38m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €667.1k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €257.6k and €2.75m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to AMM's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the €22.0m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

AMM's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 135 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Even more impressive was the fact that AMM grew its EBIT by 264% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AMM's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, AMM saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.