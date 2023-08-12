Ammon Bundy arrested in Emmett on an outstanding warrant. Here’s what we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Ammon Bundy was arrested Friday by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant, Gem County dispatch confirmed in a call with the Idaho Statesman. No details of the warrant were provided.

Bundy was arrested at an Emmett High School football fundraiser, according to reporting by KTVB. A text sent to Bundy’s People’s Rights Network said he was arrested at The Packing Shed & Co.

A video posted by KTVB’s Morgan Romero on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows Bundy being led from the fundraiser in handcuffs.

The arrest follows a legal battle between St. Luke’s Health System and Bundy, in which jurors levied more than $50 million in damages for defamation against Bundy, his gubernatorial campaign, the People’s Rights Network and Diego Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and Bundy organized protests of the hospital system because of a child welfare case involving Rodriguez’s son.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton issued an arrest warrant for Bundy in April in the civil defamation case. That warrant was the result of Bundy violating a court order that barred him from intimidating or harassing witnesses, St. Luke’s attorney Erik Stidham previously told the Statesman.

