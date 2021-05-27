‘Ammon Bundy coming soon.’ Federal water cutoffs igniting rebellion in Northern California

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Sabalow
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the summer of 2001, local farmers and other activists armed with saws and blowtorches breached a chain-link fence and opened the headgates of a federal canal that supplies farmland in Oregon and far Northern California.

Local farmer Grant Knoll was among the activists there that year. The protesters forced the gates open three times but were eventually blocked by U.S. marshals. Now, with a drought just as severe as two decades ago — and with farmers’ water again cut off — he’s prepared to fight again.

This spring, he and another farmer, Dan Nielsen, bought the property next to the headgates in Klamath Falls, Ore. They erected a red and white tent surrounded by American flags and protest signs, and they’re holding regular gatherings. And they’re working with a group with close ties to anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

Knoll was blunt when asked about the possibility of activists storming the headgates this time around.

“I don’t see why not,” Knoll told The Sacramento Bee. “The federal government’s not following the law. They’re breaking the law continuously. And so we’re at a point where, you know, they’re abusing their power. So how do you stop the federal government when they’re abusing their power?”

Handwritten signs outside the tent read “Ammon Bundy coming soon” and “Tell Pharaoh let our water feed the Earth,” according to local media accounts.

The Klamath Basin is 200 miles west of Burns, Ore., where armed right-wing activists, led by Bundy, seized control of a federal wildlife refuge for 41 days in 2016 to protest government land policies.

Twenty years ago, U.S. marshals spent months protecting the headgates of the federal “A Canal” from protesters angry that irrigation water was cut off to protect endangered fish.

Local agricultural leaders worry a similar revolt could attract outsiders like Bundy this summer to the drought-crippled Klamath Basin where anti-government sentiment and frustration over endangered species protection runs high.

“That’s one of my biggest fears,” Ben DuVal, the president of the Klamath Water Users Association, said in an interview last week inside his farmhouse outside Tulelake.

“Because those idiots, they have no business being here. I don’t want them here. … I’d say 95% of us are reasonable, and … we don’t want them to take this crisis in our community and use it as a soapbox to push their agenda. And that’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking for a stage.”

Major drought cripples the Klamath

Dust devils are already dancing through the barren wheat, onion and potato fields that straddle the California-Oregon border. Catastrophe looms for endangered fish and water birds. And for the first time in 114 years, the canal that sends water to 150,000 acres of farms on the federal government’s Klamath Project will stay completely dry this season.

Klamath Basin farmer Scott Seus samples a piece of his horseradish crop last week. Seus is among the hundreds of farmers whose water supply has been cut off from the Klamath Project as a crippling drought has hit the Klamath Basin along the Oregon-California border.
Klamath Basin farmer Scott Seus samples a piece of his horseradish crop last week. Seus is among the hundreds of farmers whose water supply has been cut off from the Klamath Project as a crippling drought has hit the Klamath Basin along the Oregon-California border.

Federal water managers have for years struggled to strike a balance between supplying water for farmers while still leaving enough water in Oregon’s Upper Klamath Lake to keep two species of endangered suckers from going extinct.

Those fish are sacred to the Klamath Tribes, a federally recognized nation made up of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin band of Northern Paiute Indians headquartered in Chiloquin, Ore.

At the same time, the government is supposed to provide blasts of water known as “flushing flows” down the Klamath River in California to try to prevent disease from killing juvenile salmon. Those fish are critical to the livelihoods and cultural identities of three of California’s largest Native American tribes, the Yurok, Karuk and the Hoopa Valley.

The government said there wasn’t enough water for the flushes this spring, and the salmon-dependent tribes say the salmon are already dying in the lower Klamath River. The Klamath Tribes around Upper Klamath Lake say its levels are at the bare minimum needed to keep the suckers alive, and they too fear a die-off.

Farmers were told May 12 what little water they received from the Klamath Project this spring was all they were going to get for the remainder of the year. The “A Canal” would stay dry for the first time since it was constructed in 1907.

Farmers use Klamath Project water to grow alfalfa, potatoes, horseradish, beets, onions, garlic and wheat.

In an announcement, the Klamath Water Users Association called it the “Worst Day in the History of the Klamath Project.” And not just for the farmers.

Two of California’s major wildlife refuges that rely on the project — Tule Lake and Lower Klamath, all that’s left of large natural lakes drained for farming — might go completely dry this year, depriving millions of migratory birds of a vital stopover.

“This year’s drought conditions are bringing unprecedented hardship to the communities of the Klamath Basin,” Camille Calimlim Touton, a deputy commissioner with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, said in a written statement on May 12 announcing the cutbacks.

After 10,000 activists from around the U.S. in 2001 converged on the region to hold symbolic “bucket brigade” protests, the Bush administration eventually sent more water to farms, a move the downriver tribes blamed for thousands of adult salmon dying in the low river flows.

This time around, the spring and winter brought so little water, there’s no relief coming for anyone, said Frankie Myers, the vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe.

“No one’s winning anywhere,” he said in an interview earlier this month alongside the Klamath River. “I think that knee-jerk reaction for humans across the board is to point your finger and blame some other community, or take some other action.”

Dead birds by the thousands

Farmers, however, argue that in a year this dry, Upper Klamath Lake is being kept unnaturally full, and flows on the Klamath River downstream are higher than they would otherwise be in a drought.

“I don’t think that we should get full deliveries in a drought like this. I get that. We need to give up something,” said DuVal, the farmer who’s president of the Klamath Water Users Association. “But I think that the river and the lake should give up something in order to get us by.”

DuVal, and his wife, Erika, are worried they won’t be able to break even this year. They’re going to dip into savings and seek drought relief aid from the federal government, which has promised to send as much as $25 million to the basin.

They’re luckier than some. The DuVals have access to well water to keep some of their alfalfa and wheat growing. Many others do not, Ben DuVal said.

The farmers argue that without surface water delivered to them through the Klamath Project, the two local wildlife refuges are facing an unprecedented loss of water this year. The refuges get whatever water is left after the farmers irrigate their fields.

Scott Seus, a local farmer who grows mint, horseradish and other crops, is among those drilling new wells this year.

“This wasn’t meant to be a groundwater system; it’s meant to be a surface water system,” he said. “And the repercussions of that are ... you don’t have the water to put through to the refuge. We don’t have tailwater because we don’t have anything to give up.”

Klamath Basin farmers Ben and Erika DuVal and their daughters, Helena and Hannah, stand last week beside a field irrigated with well water. Faced with a crippling drought, Ben DuVal is worried about outside agitators using &#x00201c;this crisis in our community and use it as a soapbox to push their agenda.&#x00201d;
Klamath Basin farmers Ben and Erika DuVal and their daughters, Helena and Hannah, stand last week beside a field irrigated with well water. Faced with a crippling drought, Ben DuVal is worried about outside agitators using “this crisis in our community and use it as a soapbox to push their agenda.”

Last year, 60,000 ducks and shorebirds died in a staggering botulism outbreak at the refuges, most of them at Tule Lake, due to low water levels.

Seus and other farmers in the Tulelake Irrigation District are frantically working with the refuge to pump water out of a 9,600-acre shallow pond where most of last summer’s botulism carnage took place and put all it in a smaller, deeper one to try to stop the bacteria from killing as many birds this year.

Before the water shortages, the refuges used to hold the largest population of wintering bald eagles south of Alaska, and they supported millions of birds that migrated down the West Coast each spring and fall.

Why tribal leaders are worried

Don Gentry, the chairman of the Klamath Tribes, called this year “a difficult time,” and he said he’s glad to see that local agricultural leaders are trying to tamp down the talk of rebellion before it starts.

The Klamath Water Users Association took the unusual step last week of issuing a statement urging local activists to stop posting the home addresses of federal water employees on social media.

“There is concern that there could be action this summer that is both inappropriate and damaging to irrigators’ cause,” the association also said in the statement. It condemned people “being recruited from other parts of the country to participate in demonstrations.” Ammon Bundy last summer was invited to speak in Klamath Falls.

Gentry said he’s been watching the social media posts from local hardliner agricultural activists calling the tribe’s sacred suckers “a bony, bottom-sucking trash fish.”

He said in 2001, tribe members faced “actual threats, physical violence” when they advocated for keeping more water in Upper Klamath Lake to protect the suckers. The federal government listed them as endangered in the 1980s.

“There were actually young people coming up with their shotguns, shooting up the Chiloquin school yard signs and outhouses, and the tribal hatchery mailbox with their shotguns and looking for ‘sucker-loving Indians,’ ” Gentry said.

Tribal leaders are now warning members not to get confrontational and “kind of know your surroundings and that kind of stuff,” Gentry said.

Prior to a recent street protest organized by a handful of young tribal members, Gentry said some were concerned that it would appear as if the Indians were celebrating farmers having their water shut off.

“We do want people to hear our voice and realize that our fish are important, and that we’re important. And so we want to make that statement. And, you know, we certainly don’t relish or revel in the negative impact on everybody else in the basin,” Gentry said.

“But I will say there’s a certain amount of bitterness and anger, you know, because of our tragic history, and people continue to marginalize us and our fish and treat us like we’re inferior people.”

Knoll, the activist whose group erected the red-striped tent next to the canal in Klamath Falls, said the group’s quarrel isn’t with the tribes.

“This is not between us and the Indians,” Knoll said. “It’s between the irrigators and the federal government.”

Knoll said the Bundy family’s fight with the federal government has proven that if activists push back forcefully, the feds will back down. Members of the Bundy family and their supporters have been acquitted or mistrials were declared after armed standoffs with federal authorities in Oregon and in Nevada.

“They pushed them folks to the limit, the court system and all that stuff,” Knoll said. “And it took them physically saying no ... telling the federal government, ‘You can’t do this.’ ”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to require energy pipelines report computer hacks or face fines

    Energy pipeline companies will have to report cybersecurity incidents to the U.S. government under a new directive that will be announced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday, senior government officials said. The officials, who asked to remain unidentified, said the directive will impose fines on pipeline companies that fail to report incidents within 12 hours and mandate that the pipeline companies designated a cybersecurity coordinator to report incidents and coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). "This is the first time there's mandatory reporting of cybersecurity incidents," said one of the four senior officials that spoke to journalists ahead of the directive's unveiling.

  • Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

    The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.

  • The World’s First All-Electric Tow Boat Is Here to Help You Wakesurf Emissions-Free

    The zero-emission Super Air Nautique GS22 produces enough torque to pull skiers, wakeboarders and wakesurfers.

  • Gunman fired 39 shots in California rail yard massacre, sheriff says

    "He was deliberate, very fast," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said. "He knew where employees would be."

  • Mom and seven others barge into classroom to beat up teen, North Carolina police say

    Video captured the 37-year-old mother throwing punches at the teen, police say.

  • A Wave of Afghan Surrenders to the Taliban Picks Up Speed

    MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan — Ammunition was depleted inside the bedraggled outposts in Laghman province. Food was scarce. Some police officers hadn’t been paid in five months. Then, just as U.S. troops began leaving the country in early May, Taliban fighters besieged seven rural Afghan military outposts across the wheat fields and onion patches of the province, in eastern Afghanistan. The insurgents enlisted village elders to visit the outposts bearing a message: Surrender or die. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times By mid-month, security forces had surrendered all seven outposts after extended negotiations, according to village elders. At least 120 soldiers and police were given safe passage to the government-held provincial center in return for handing over weapons and equipment. “We told them, ‘Look, your situation is bad — reinforcements aren’t coming,’ ” said Nabi Sarwar Khadim, 53, one of several elders who negotiated the surrenders. Since May 1, at least 26 outposts and bases in just four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — have surrendered after such negotiations, according to village elders and government officials. With morale diving as U.S. troops leave, and the Taliban seizing on each surrender as a propaganda victory, each collapse feeds the next in the Afghan countryside. Among the negotiated surrenders were four district centers, which house local governors, police and intelligence chiefs — effectively handing the government facilities to Taliban control and scattering the officials there, at least temporarily. The Taliban have negotiated Afghan troop surrenders in the past, but never at the scale and pace of the base collapses this month in the four provinces extending east, north and west of Kabul. The tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory and reaped weapons, ammunition and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot. The base collapses are one measure of the rapidly deteriorating government war effort as one outpost after another falls, sometimes after battles, but often after wholesale surrenders. The surrenders are part of a broader Taliban playbook of seizing and holding territory as security force morale plummets with the exit of international troops. Buyoffs of local police and militia. Local cease-fires that allow the Taliban to consolidate gains. A sustained military offensive despite pleas for peace talks and a nationwide cease-fire. “The government is not able to save the security forces,” said Mohammed Jalal, a village elder in Baghlan province. “If they fight, they will be killed, so they have to surrender.” The surrenders are the work of Taliban Invitation and Guidance Committees, which intervene after insurgents cut off roads and supplies to surrounded outposts. Committee leaders or Taliban military leaders phone base commanders — and sometimes their families — and offer to spare troops’ lives if they surrender their outposts, weapons and ammunition. In several cases, the committees have given surrendering troops money — typically around $130 — and civilian clothes and sent them home unharmed. But first they videotape the men as they promise not to rejoin the security forces. They log their phone numbers and the names of family members — and vow to kill the men if they rejoin the military. “The Taliban commander and the Invitation and Guidance Committee called me more than 10 times and asked me to surrender,” said Maj. Imam Shah Zafari, 34, a district police chief in Wardak province who surrendered his command center and weapons on May 11 after negotiations mediated by local elders. After the Taliban provided a car ride home to Kabul, he said, a committee member phoned to assure him that the government would not imprison him for surrendering. “He said, ‘We have so much power in the government and we can release you,’ ” Zafari said. The Taliban committees take advantage of a defining characteristic of Afghan wars: Fighters and commanders regularly switch sides, cut deals, negotiate surrenders and cultivate village elders for influence with local residents. The current conflict is really dozens of local wars. These are intimate struggles, where brothers and cousins battle one another and commanders on each side cajole, threaten and negotiate by cellphone. “A Taliban commander calls me all the time, trying to destroy my morale, so that I’ll surrender,” said Wahidullah Zindani, 36, a bearded, sunburned police commander who has rejected Taliban demands to surrender his nine-man, bullet-pocked outpost in Laghman province. The negotiated surrenders are part of a broader offensive in which the Taliban have surrounded at least five provincial capitals this spring, according to a Pentagon inspector general report released May 18. The offensive has intensified since the U.S. withdrawal began May 1. The Taliban have used their control of several major highways to cut off bases and garrisons, leaving them vulnerable. The surrenders have a profound psychological effect. “They call and say the Taliban are powerful enough to defeat the U.S. and they can easily take Laghman province, so you should remember this before we kill you,” Rahmatullah Yarmal, Laghman’s 29-year-old governor, said of the Taliban committees during an interview inside his barricaded compound in Mehtar Lam, the provincial capital. It’s an effective propaganda tactic, the governor conceded — so effective that some outpost commanders now refuse to speak to elders or Taliban negotiators. He said many elders were not neutral peacemakers, but hand-picked Taliban supporters. Yarmal said 60 police officers who surrendered and took refuge in his government center are now primed to fight to retake the seven lost outposts. “I think we’ll have them back in a month,” he said. But just hours after the governor spoke on May 19, a nearby district center, Dawlat Shah, surrendered without any resistance after negotiations. By the next morning, five more outposts had surrendered the same way in the district of Alishing, also in Laghman, district officials said. Those Taliban victories were facilitated, in part, by a 30-day cease-fire negotiated by elders on May 17 in the heavily contested district of Alingar, allowing the Taliban to shift resources to the Alishing, where they forced the negotiated surrender of the five outposts just two days later. (On May 21, the Taliban violated the cease-fire with renewed attacks in Alingar, Khadim said.) The series of base collapses represented the second wholesale surrender in a Laghman district in two weeks. On May 7, three outposts and a military base collapsed the same way without a fight, said Nasir Ahmad Himat, the Alingar district governor. “The soldiers simply dropped their weapons, got in their vehicles and went to the district center or provincial capital,” said Faqirullah, a village elder who goes by one name. As Taliban fighters advanced on the provincial capital Sunday, Yarmal announced that 110 security force members who had surrendered, and several commanders who were supposed to supervise them, had been detained for negligence. Also Sunday, the Afghan military announced that troop reinforcements and the military chief of staff had rushed to Laghman to try to repel the Taliban assault. In Ghazni province, Hasan Reza Yousofi, a provincial councilman, said he begged officials to send reinforcements to an outpost and a military base that ultimately fell to the Taliban this month. He played a recorded phone call from a police officer, Abdul Ahmad, who said his ammunition was gone and his men were drinking rainwater because the base water tower had been destroyed by a rocket. “We have been sold out — we make calls for reinforcements, but officials don’t help,” the recorded voice said. “The Taliban sent us tribal elders who said, ‘Surrender, you are sold out, no one will help you.’ ” Yousofi said he did not know whether Ahmad survived after his outpost fell. Negotiations have proved remarkably fruitful for the Taliban in Baghlan province, where at least 100 soldiers surrendered, and in Wardak province, where about 130 security force members surrendered following negotiations, officials said. In Laghman province, negotiations leading to the surrender of the seven outposts stretched over 10 days. Khadim, the village elder, said different elders negotiated with commanders of each outpost. “We guaranteed they would not be killed,” he said. “There was nothing written, just our word.” A few miles away, Zindani refused to surrender his forlorn outpost near the front line. He said officers who had negotiated surrenders at three nearby outposts had betrayed their country. One of his men, Muhammad Agha Bambard, said he would fight to avenge the deaths of two brothers he said were killed by the Taliban. He would never surrender, he said. Zindani’s nine men were down to a machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and one AK-47 rifle each inside a ramshackle outpost with bloodstained walls. But he said he intended to fight on — as he told the Taliban commander who regularly phoned to demand his surrender. “I told him, ‘I’m a soldier of my country,’ ” the commander said. “I am not here to surrender.” Four days later, on Sunday, the outpost was overrun during a firefight with the Taliban, a member of the provincial council said. One police officer was shot dead and Zindani and his outgunned men were taken prisoner. A few hours later, the Taliban released a video showing Bambard being questioned by a Taliban commander as he lay on a mattress, his face and neck bandaged. In a mocking tone, the commander asked why Bambard had posted on his Facebook page that he would not let the enemy capture his outpost while he was alive. The wounded officer responded, “This is Afghanistan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A solution to Johnston water shortage is in sight, but residents told to limit usage

    Ahead of a long holiday weekend, Johnston County residents are asked not to fill swimming pools or water their lawns.

  • Don't Waste Your Hard-Earned Money on These Toxic Stocks

    Toxic stocks are vulnerable to external shocks and are burdened with huge debts. It's important to ensure that you safeguard your portfolio from such stocks.

  • Another fintech company will open a Charlotte office, creating up to 750 jobs

    The Fortune 100 company has leased six floors of the 10-story The Square at South End building.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • These Ads Starring Lady Gaga and J.Lo Only Look Like a PSA

    Screenshot/YouTubeBy Michael McAuliff | KHNViewers could be excused for thinking Robert De Niro was just being a good fella in an ad promoting safe buildings amid the COVID pandemic, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan.They would be wrong.De Niro and the other A-list celebs are backing something called the Well Health-Safety seal, offered by the International Well Building Institute. The organization, a for-profit subsidiary of a real estate service company called Delos, is seizing on the global health crisis to raise its profile.“Feeling safe should be a right for all, not a privilege for some,” De Niro says in one of the spots.What the ad doesn’t tell viewers, though, is that the seal itself is something of a privilege that must be bought. And De Niro, plus Venus Williams, Wolfgang Puck, and even New Age guru Deepak Chopra, is being well paid to endorse the Well seal in a carefully planned and executed campaign.“We compensated them for their time,” IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon confirmed in an interview, explaining that the effort was modeled on a green schools campaign she ran several years ago at the U.S. Green Building Council. She declined to specify how much it cost to harness all that star power, or how much the company is spending to air the ads.A spokeswoman said the spots have run nationally since late January on more than 30 networks, including Bravo, MTV, TBS, FX, Paramount, CNBC and CNN, but said the dollars spent “are confidential."The cost is certainly substantial. Data from the ad-tracking firm iSpot.tv shows that the institute has spent nearly $500,000 to air six ads.“What I wanted to do with this campaign was make it very much in the style of a public service announcement,” Tony Antolino, the chief marketing officer at Delos, told Ad Age.But the effort very much services the bottom line of Delos.Not to be confused with the diabolical corporation of the same name in the HBO series Westworld, Delos was founded in 2009 by former Goldman Sachs partner Paul Scialla with the aim of linking real estate to the health and wellness industry.The company has raised $237 million from investors, including Bill Gates, according to Forbes.In interviews, Scialla describes himself as an “altruistic capitalist.” He told the Los Angeles luxury lifestyle publication Dreams that he saw “a unique opportunity to merge the world’s largest asset class — the $180 trillion worth of real estate—with the world’s fastest growing industry—wellness.”Putting together an all-star cast for a for-profit venture took some doing.“It wasn’t a fast process, because each of these celebrities and influencers has a rigorous process through which they filter any opportunity,” said Hodgdon, who also got director Spike Lee to ask questions of the famous “ambassadors.”“We went through a pretty intensive process of educating the celebrities and the teams that work with them on why there was heft and legitimacy behind what we were putting out there,” she said.She recalled Lady Gaga saying in one interview, “Look, I really believe in what you all are doing. I said yes to this because I think that this is really important.”Having clean, healthy buildings is undoubtedly important for many. It’s especially so for the International Well Building Institute, which is using its seal as a gateway into its broader building certification services.“What’s been exciting for us is that a lot of our customers who are entering in through the Well Health-Safety Rating are now beginning to upsize their commitment to achieve a full-on wellness certification, which is so important,” Hodgdon said.The price for the health seal starts at $2,730 and rises to $12,600. Getting seals for multiple locations or franchises can run up to $166,000. Starter costs are cheaper if a property owner already buys the broader certification service. That starts at about $9,000 and rises to just over $100,000. Additional testing services start at $6,500.Delos launched the certification standard in 2014 after what the institute says was a rigorous peer-reviewed process. The program is modeled on the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program, and uses the Green Building Council to verify its work. Hodgdon worked there for a decade before moving to the IWBI, along with the Green Building Council’s founder, Rick Fedrizzi.The certification covers 10 categories, including such easily measured things as air and water quality, sound and temperature, and harder-to-pin-down items such as mental health, community "connectivities," movement and nourishment—all backed, Hodgdon said, by science and study.Whether meeting all the standards in those categories will also lead to a building's occupants becoming healthier and fulfilled probably will take a long time to prove. The company points to case studies—some done by its own workers and clients—that suggest the holistic approach pays off.Independent experts—scientists, doctors, engineers, mental and physical health experts, and others—who helped evaluate the initial standard described the concepts as sound.“They asked provocative questions. They were interested in what experts had to say. I thought it was a pretty good process,” said Ellen Tohn, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Brown University who runs an environmental engineering firm and is listed as a peer reviewer.Still there’s no guarantee it actually works. Even the well-regarded LEED program often doesn’t live up to its hope and hype.“It seems rather obvious: Skepticism is in order,” said John Scofield, a physics professor at Oberlin College in Ohio who has extensively studied the LEED program.Scofield noted that there is very little empirical data that can be used to verify the effects of certification programs, since landlords often refuse access to researchers.“Owners have little to gain by allowing someone to study the performance of their building. They have already garnered the green publicity and marketing that goes with the label,” he said.“In the end, all of these programs, no matter how well-intentioned, turn into marketing and money.”While Delos’ program appears to be the most ambitious attempt to create an independent arbiter of building health, there are others, including some run by nonprofits.Another option for builders less focused on the mind-body connection and more on just air quality is the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPlus certification program.It’s free.KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Britt Reid to appear in court on drunk driving charge after crash injured 5-year-old girl

    The Feb. 4 crash injured two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Bernie Sanders drops effort to block US arms sale to Israel – report

    Senator has previously accused Israeli government of fomenting “racist nationalism”

  • NatWest launches 'urgent' cryptocurrency scam alert

    A warning on NatWest's banking app warns customers to beware of cryptocurrency scams.