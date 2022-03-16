Ammon Bundy found guilty on 2 of 3 charges — his second conviction in less than a year

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy was found guilty of trespassing and resisting officers at the Idaho Capitol, a six-panel jury concluded after three days at the Ada County Courthouse.

The gubernatorial candidate was convicted of two of the three misdemeanor charges against him — one count of trespassing, for the second time in less than a year, and one count of resisting or obstructing officers’ arrests and seizures. The jury was not able to make a decision on the first trespassing charge against him, creating a mistrial on that count.

The jury, which deliberated for more than seven hours, could have stayed longer to decide if the trespassing charge was Bundy’s first or second offense, but Bundy decided to enter into an Alford plea. That means he maintained his innocence but accepts the ramifications of a guilty plea — essentially pleading guilty — to trespassing as a second offense within five years.

Bundy was convicted in July of trespassing in the first degree after he refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho Capitol, which resulted in a one-year ban. Bundy is appealing that conviction.

The largest difference in sentencing between a first and second offense trespassing charge is the fine. Under Idaho Code, Bundy could be sentenced to up to six months in jail and fined between $1,500 and $3,000 for the trespassing violation — if the jury finds him guilty of his second trespassing offense. If it’s his first offense, the fine would be between $500 and $1,000.

Bundy could also face up to one year in county jail and be fined up to $1,000 for resisting or obstructing officers’ arrests and seizures.

The charges tried this week stem from April 2021 incidents in which Bundy was arrested, twice in one day, for entering the Capitol while under the one-year ban from the building. That ban resulted from his August 2020 arrest for refusing to leave the Lincoln Auditorium at the Capitol during a legislative special session.

The trial was expected to be almost a week long but it was cut short. Bundy chose not to give an opening statement or present witnesses and evidence to the jury on Tuesday.

Bundy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing again Saturday after he failed to leave the St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center property in relation to a child welfare case. An arraignment has yet to be set, according to online records.

Sentencing for his two misdemeanor counts is expected to begin shortly.