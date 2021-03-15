Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

Eat This, Not That!

A few months ago there were no vaccines available to protect against COVID-19. Now, in less than three months, there are three currently being administered—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson. It isn’t surprising that many people are wondering which one of them is the best, and whether they should wait around for one if they are offered another. During Monday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked about which of the three is the best, and if people should wait to get a specific one of the three. Read on to find out his answer—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Says We Have “Three Highly Efficacious Safe Vaccines”When asked if people were more hesitant to receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine versus the double dose of the others, Dr. Fauci reminded that one is not better than the others. “Just to reiterate what we've said multiple times on these briefings, that we have three highly efficacious, safe vaccines that are now available to the American public,” he said. They have not been compared one to the other, which the only way you could effectively do that would be in head to head comparisons.”He urged the importance of not looking at one versus the other, but instead that all three are extremely effective in preventing infection and severe illness. “So that's the reason why you hear all of us always say continuously, is that the way to look at it is that there were three vaccines that are highly efficacious,” he continued.RELATED: 10 COVID Symptoms You Haven’t Heard AboutDr. Fauci Says Take the “Vaccine Available to You”So, if you are offered one of the three, get it. “If you go into a place and you have a certain vaccine available to you, take that vaccine rather than waiting for another vaccine, because all three of them are highly efficacious,” he said. So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.