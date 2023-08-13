Ammon Bundy released from Gem County Jail after posting bond

Ammon Bundy posted $10,000 bond at the Gem County Jail early Sunday, releasing him from custody after his arrest Friday night in Emmett.

Bundy posted bond at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Gem County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said in a call with the Idaho Statesman.

The far-right activist was arrested at a fundraiser for his son’s high school football team on a warrant for contempt of court issued in April by an Ada County judge.

It’s unclear when Bundy is set to appear in court in Ada County. It will likely be within two weeks, said Sgt. Cinco, who would not provide his first name when speaking to the Statesman.

Spokespeople for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Ada prosecutors did not respond to calls Sunday inquiring about Bundy’s court date. Bundy did not respond to an email requesting comment on his arrest

Ammon Bundy arrested in Emmett on outstanding warrant. He could be in jail all weekend

Judge issued a warrant for Ammon Bundy in mid-April. So, why hasn’t he been arrested?

‘Witness harassment’: St. Luke’s filings show what led to Ammon Bundy arrest warrant